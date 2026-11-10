The Vivo X500 Ultra is rumoured to be in development as the latest addition to the flagship X500 series, which already comprises the Vivo X500, X500 Pro, and X500 Pro Max. While the company has yet to announce the handset, a tipster has shared some details about its camera system. It is tipped to come equipped with LOFIC (Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor) technology. This is expected to enable full-sensor HDR imaging on the Vivo X500 Ultra.

Vivo X500 Ultra Camera Specifications (Leaked)

According to a post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, the upcoming Ultra flagship could feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-L910 sensor with a 1/1.28-inch optical format for its primary camera (via Gizmochina). Interestingly, the same sensor is tipped to power the ultra-wide-angle shooter as well. This could potentially give both cameras similar hardware capabilities.

For zoom photography, the purported handset is tipped to leverage an HPU periscope telephoto camera.

The tipster also claims that an engineering sample of the handset achieved the highest CIS test result with the Sony LYT-L910 sensor. Notably, CIS, or CMOS Image Sensor, testing evaluates a sensor's performance across parameters such as light sensitivity, image quality, noise and dynamic range.

As per DCS, the large camera sensor could be paired with full-sensor HDR based on LOFIC and DeepPix technologies.

Sony, notably, introduced the LYT-L910 in June as its first smartphone image sensor to feature LOFIC technology. The 50-megapixel sensor has 1.22-micron pixels and a 1/1.28-inch size, with Sony claiming a dynamic range of up to 100dB in a single exposure. LOFIC, short for Lateral Overflow Integration Capacitor, is designed to increase the amount of charge each pixel can hold before reaching saturation. This can help retain details in bright areas while preserving information in darker parts of an image, particularly in challenging lighting conditions such as backlit scenes and sunsets.

Sony also claims lower read noise, which could help improve detail in low-light photography.

While Vivo has yet to officially announce the X500 Ultra or confirm its camera specifications, the purported handset is reportedly expected to launch in China in March or April 2027.