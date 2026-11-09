Vivo X500 Ultra Launch Timeline, Camera Specifications Tipped Again

Vivo is reportedly working on the X500 Ultra, another high-end addition to its flagship smartphone lineup. The phone has been linked to a sizeable camera upgrade, including a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. Now, a tipster has shared another update, suggesting that the handset remains on course for an early 2027 launch. Vivo had previously indicated that the Ultra model would outperform the X500 Pro Max in camera performance.

Vivo X500 Ultra Launch Timeline, Specifications (Expected)

In a recent Weibo post, Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) said the X500 Ultra could arrive in March or April 2027. The tipster also pointed to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 as the likely processor. That would set the Ultra apart from the other X500 models, which are expected to use MediaTek's Dimensity 9600-series chipsets.

The March-April launch window was first indicated by Vivo Vice President of Product Huang Tao in September. The executive reportedly said the company was planning to launch the X500 Ultra during that period. He also suggested that its camera performance would be better than that of the Vivo X500 Pro Max.

The Vivo X500 Pro Max has a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 200-megapixel Zeiss APO periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom. It also has 50-megapixel primary and ultrawide cameras, along with a 50-megapixel front camera.

Vivo is tipped to be testing three 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensors for the X500 Ultra, with 1/1.12-inch, 1/1.3-inch and 1/1.4-inch optical formats.

A separate leak suggests that the top-of-the-line Vivo X500 Ultra model could have three rear cameras: a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. These details have not been confirmed by Vivo.

There are also signs that Vivo could take the X500 Ultra beyond China. The handset has reportedly appeared in IMEI database listings in Turkiye and Brazil. This does not confirm a global launch, though, and Vivo has not shared any international availability details.