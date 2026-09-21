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  • Vivo X500 Pro Max, X500 Pro Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Chipset, Vivo X500 Tags Along: Price, Features

Vivo X500 Pro Max, X500 Pro Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Chipset, Vivo X500 Tags Along: Price, Features

Vivo X500 series will be available for purchase in China via the Vivo online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 September 2026 18:45 IST
Vivo X500 Pro Max, X500 Pro Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro Chipset, Vivo X500 Tags Along: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X500 Pro Max features up to 16GB of RAM

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Highlights
  • Vivo X500 series ships with a Zeiss-powered rear camera unit
  • Vivo X500 Pro series supports up to 4K/240 fps video recording
  • Vivo X500 features the new Dimensity 9600M chipset
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Vivo X500 series was launched in China on Monday as the latest flagship smartphone lineup from the smartphone maker. The lineup includes three phones, namely Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max. The new handsets are set to go on sale in the country via the company's online store later this month. The Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max are powered by the flagship octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, which is built on a 2nm process. On the other hand, the Vivo X500 is equipped with a different MediaTek Dimensity 9600 series chipset. The Vivo X500 Pro series is offered in four distinct colour options.

Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Max Price, Availability

Vivo X500 price starts at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 79,000) for the base option featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations cost CNY 5,999 (about Rs. 86,000) and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000), respectively.

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On the other hand, the price of the Vivo X500 Pro starts at CNY 6,499 (about Rs. 93,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB options cost CNY 7,499 (roughly Rs. 1,07,000) and CNY 8,499 (about Rs. 1,22,000), respectively.

Lastly, the price of the top-of-the-line Vivo X500 Pro Max is set at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000) for the 12GB + 256GB model, CNY 7,999 (about Rs. 1,14,000) for the 12GB + 512GB option, CNY 8,499 (roughly Rs. 1,22,000) for the 16GB + 512GB variant, and CNY 8,999 (about Rs. 1,29,000) for the 12GB + 1TB model. The company is also offering a 16GB + 1TB configuration with the Creator Kit.

The new Vivo X500 Pro Max and Vivo X500 will go on sale in China on September 24, while the Vivo X500 Pro will be available for purchase starting September 29. All three phones will be available via the Vivo China online store.

The Vivo X500 is offered in Dawn, Echoes of the Earth, Night Photography, and Sunny (translated from Chinese) colour options. Meanwhile, the Vivo X500 Pro series is offered in the Viewing the Sunset colourway, instead of the Dawn shade, apart from the three finishes mentioned above.

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Vivo X500 Specifications, Features

The Vivo X500 is a dual-SIM smartphone that ships with Vivo's Android 17-based OriginOS 7. It sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,750 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1.07 billion colours, 459 ppi pixel density, HDR support, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. The tech firm says that the phone ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Powering the Vivo X500 is the 3nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600M chipset, which delivers a peak clock speed of up to 4.21GHz. The handset also features an ARM G1 Ultra GPU, V3+ Blueprint Imaging Chip, 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo X500 carries a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.68) primary shooter, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera, and a 64-megapixel (f/2.55) periscope telephoto camera, offering up to 3.1x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. It also sports a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie camera. The handset is capable of recording videos at up to 8K/30 fps.

The Vivo X500 packs a 7,500mAh battery with support for 90W (wired) and 40W (wireless) fast charging. The handset also features an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. It supports 5G, 4G LTE, GPS, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity. The phone measures 157.01 x 74.49 x 8.15 mm and weighs about 213g.

Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Max Specifications, Features

The Vivo X500 Pro and Pro Max are also dual-SIM handsets that ship with the same OS as the standard model. The Vivo X500 Pro sports a 6.36-inch 1.5K (1,216 x 2,660 pixels) AMOLED display that offers the same features as the Vivo X500. Meanwhile, the Vivo X500 Pro Max is equipped with a 6.85-inch 2K (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and 507 ppi pixel density.

Both Vivo X500 Pro series phones are powered by the same flagship octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, which is built on a 2nm process and delivers a peak clock speed of 4.55GHz. The phones also feature the Mali-G2-Ultra-NX GPU, V3+ and VS1 Blueprint Image Chips, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. Both handsets also feature an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

For optics, both phones feature triple rear camera units, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.57) main shooter and a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera. While the Vivo X500 Pro features a 64-megapixel (f/2.52) periscope telephoto camera, the Pro Max model is equipped with a 200-megapixel (f/2.67) telephoto shooter. The two new smartphones also sport a 50-megapixel selfie camera and support up to 4K/240 fps video recording.

The Vivo X500 Pro packs a 6,510mAh battery, while the Pro Max is backed by an 8,000mAh cell. Both phones support the same charging as the standard model, while also offering identical connectivity options. The Pro model measures 151.78 x 71.92 x 7.95mm and weighs about 192g, while the Pro Max model measures 163.32 x 76.82 x 7.95mm and weighs about 225g.

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Further reading: Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo, Vivo X500 Price, Vivo X500 Pro Price, Vivo X500 Pro Max Price, Vivo X500 Launch, Vivo X500 Pro Launch, Vivo X500 Pro Max Launch, Vivo X500 Specifications, Vivo X500 Pro Specifications, Vivo X500 Pro Max Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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