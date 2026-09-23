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Vivo Confirms X500 Ultra Will Be Launched Next Year: Report

After the launch of the standard X500 models, Vivo confirms that the X500 Ultra will arrive next year.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 23 September 2026 13:08 IST
Vivo Confirms X500 Ultra Will Be Launched Next Year: Report

Vivo’s X500 Ultra will succeed its X300 Ultra (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Vivo has officially announced its X500 series in China
  • The lineup includes the Vivo X500, the X500 Pro and the X500 Pro Max smar
  • Vivo will launch its pending X500 Ultra smartphone in the coming year
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Soon after launching its X500 series of handsets, Vivo has shared details about its upcoming X500 Ultra smartphone. Vivo told a publication that it will announce its most premium X series handset in the coming year. The brand will reportedly upgrade the phone's imaging experience to outperform the newly launched X500 Pro Max. At an event in China, Vivo recently announced three new premium devices as part of its X series. Vivo launched the X500, X500 Pro, and X500 Pro Max, with prices starting at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 79,000).

Vivo X500 Ultra Launch Timeline Confirmed

ITHome, which reportedly met Vivo's Vice President of Product, Huang Tao, for a media interview, was told the brand will announce the X500 Ultra model next year. Huang Tao confirmed the handset will launch in March or April 2027 and will include the expected upgrades. The source claims that the Vivo X500 Ultra's imaging capabilities will surpass those of the recently launched X500 Pro Max.

At the launch of the Vivo X500 series in China, Vivo did not mention or confirm the X500 Ultra. Vivo only announced the availability and pricing of its X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max in China.

A recent report claimed that Vivo was testing the X500 Ultra's camera in July. As revealed in a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, Vivo had not yet finalised the X500 Ultra's rear camera configuration. The company was reportedly evaluating three 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensors with 1/1.12-inch, 1/1.3-inch and 1/1.4-inch optical formats before deciding on the final setup. The source also highlighted the advantages of the different sensors in terms of size, suggesting that a smaller one could result in a slimmer form factor.

Vivo launched the X300 Ultra in India in May last year. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 1,59,999 for the sole 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. The phone features a 6.82-inch 2K (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and also utilises Vivo's VS1+ imaging chip. The handset packs a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera (with 3.7x optical zoom) and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. Selfies are handled by a 50-megapixel camera. The phone has a 6,600mAh battery, which supports 100W wired and 40W wireless charging.

Vivo X300 Ultra

Vivo X300 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Versatile cameras and feature-rich
  • Camera kit to extend usability
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Good camera-focused design with IP68/IP69 rating
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Teleconverter lenses sold separately are also costly
  • Not for everyone
Read detailed Vivo X300 Ultra review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6600mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Vivo X500 Ultra, Vivo X500 Ultra Camera, Vivo X500 Ultra Camera Features, Vivo
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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