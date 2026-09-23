Soon after launching its X500 series of handsets, Vivo has shared details about its upcoming X500 Ultra smartphone. Vivo told a publication that it will announce its most premium X series handset in the coming year. The brand will reportedly upgrade the phone's imaging experience to outperform the newly launched X500 Pro Max. At an event in China, Vivo recently announced three new premium devices as part of its X series. Vivo launched the X500, X500 Pro, and X500 Pro Max, with prices starting at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 79,000).

Vivo X500 Ultra Launch Timeline Confirmed

ITHome, which reportedly met Vivo's Vice President of Product, Huang Tao, for a media interview, was told the brand will announce the X500 Ultra model next year. Huang Tao confirmed the handset will launch in March or April 2027 and will include the expected upgrades. The source claims that the Vivo X500 Ultra's imaging capabilities will surpass those of the recently launched X500 Pro Max.

At the launch of the Vivo X500 series in China, Vivo did not mention or confirm the X500 Ultra. Vivo only announced the availability and pricing of its X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max in China.

A recent report claimed that Vivo was testing the X500 Ultra's camera in July. As revealed in a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, Vivo had not yet finalised the X500 Ultra's rear camera configuration. The company was reportedly evaluating three 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensors with 1/1.12-inch, 1/1.3-inch and 1/1.4-inch optical formats before deciding on the final setup. The source also highlighted the advantages of the different sensors in terms of size, suggesting that a smaller one could result in a slimmer form factor.

Vivo launched the X300 Ultra in India in May last year. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 1,59,999 for the sole 16GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. The phone features a 6.82-inch 2K (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and also utilises Vivo's VS1+ imaging chip. The handset packs a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera (with 3.7x optical zoom) and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. Selfies are handled by a 50-megapixel camera. The phone has a 6,600mAh battery, which supports 100W wired and 40W wireless charging.