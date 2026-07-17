Vivo X500 Ultra Leak Suggests Three 200-Megapixel Telephoto Sensors Under Testing

Vivo X500 Ultra could arrive with a revised telephoto camera system, as a new leak suggests the company is still deciding on the hardware for its next flagship smartphone. The latest information indicates Vivo is evaluating three different 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensors before finalising the imaging setup. The development suggests the handset remains under active testing, with the company weighing camera performance against design considerations. Earlier leaks also hinted at changes to Vivo's long-range zoom strategy for the upcoming flagship.

Vivo X500 Ultra Leak Reveals Three Telephoto Sensor Options Under Evaluation

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), Vivo has yet to finalise the rear camera configuration for the X500 Ultra. The tipster claims the company is evaluating three 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensors with 1/1.12-inch, 1/1.3-inch and 1/1.4-inch optical formats before deciding on the final setup.

The post indicates that the 1/1.12-inch sensor on the Vivo X500 Ultra is currently being assessed as the most advanced option for the telephoto camera. Meanwhile, the 1/1.3-inch and 1/1.4-inch sensors are said to offer a more balanced approach, potentially making it easier to accommodate the camera hardware without compromising the overall design.

Although the tipster did not explain the reasoning behind these tests, a larger sensor on the rumoured Vivo X500 Ultra can generally improve telephoto image quality by capturing more light. However, it also requires additional internal space and a larger camera module. The smaller alternatives could allow for a slimmer design while still delivering competitive imaging performance.

The latest leak follows an earlier report from the same tipster, which suggested Vivo had abandoned plans to equip the X500 Ultra with a dedicated 10x periscope telephoto camera. Instead, the company was said to be developing a smartphone with a single 200-megapixel periscope camera and in-sensor zoom technology.

Since the Vivo X500 Ultra remains under development, its camera hardware could still change before the design is finalised for mass production. Based on earlier leaks, the flagship smartphone is unlikely to launch this year and is instead expected to debut in the first half of 2027.