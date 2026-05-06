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  • Vivo X300 Ultra Launched in India With 200 Megapixel Zeiss Camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC: Price, Specifications

Vivo X300 Ultra Launched in India With 200-Megapixel Zeiss Camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC: Price, Specifications

The Vivo X300 Ultra is compatible with Vivo's external telephoto converter kit.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 May 2026 16:00 IST
Vivo X300 Ultra Launched in India With 200-Megapixel Zeiss Camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 Ultra comes with Zeiss-backed cameras and teleconverter support

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Highlights
  • The Vivo X300 Ultra comes with Zeiss-backed triple rear cameras
  • It gets Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip with an Adreno 840 GPU
  • The handset packs a 6,600mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging
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Vivo X300 Ultra was launched in India on Wednesday, more than a month after its debut in China. The handset has been introduced alongside the Vivo X300 FE. It sports a 6.82-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Positioned as the top-of-the-line model in Vivo's flagship smartphone lineup in the country, the X300 Ultra comes with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. The smartphone maker has equipped the Vivo X300 Ultra with a 200-megapixel Zeiss camera system with advanced telephoto capabilities, and the handset also packs a 6,600mAh battery.

Vivo X300 Ultra Price in India, Availability

The price of the Vivo X300 Ultra in India is set at Rs. 1,59,999 for the sole variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The handset is sold in Eclipse Black and Victory Green colour options. The Vivo Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra (400mm equivalent) is priced at Rs. 27,999, while the Vivo Imaging Grip Kit costs Rs. 11,999.

Voltvivo X300 Ultra Discussion
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As part of the launch offers, customers can grab the Vivo X300 Ultra, the Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra, and the Imaging Grip Kit as a combined bundle, priced at Rs. 1,95,997, as opposed to the MOP of Rs. 1,99,997. Vivo has also introduced the X300 Ultra Photographer Kit. It includes the aforementioned accessories and also bundles an additional 200mm equivalent telephoto extender lens. This is priced at Rs. 2,09,999.

Customers can avail of a 10 percent instant cashback on card transactions, along with one year free extended warranty.

The Vivo X300 Ultra is currently available for pre-order on Vivo.com, Amazon, and Flipkart. It will be available for purchase beginning May 14 through Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and other online retailers, along with offline retailers across the country.

Vivo X300 Ultra Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo X300 Ultra runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. It sports a 6.82-inch 2K (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling, 94.49 percent screen-to-body ratio, and HDR support. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 840 GPU and Vivo's VS1+ imaging chip. It is offered with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

For optics, the X300 Ultra has a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with 3.7x optical zoom and up to 105x digital zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the handset has a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Its rear cameras support up to 8K video recording, while the selfie shooter offers support for up to 4K video recording.

Connectivity options on the Vivo X300 Ultra include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It measures 162.98 × 76.81 × 8.19mm and weighs about 232g. The handset packs a 6,600mAh battery, which supports wired and wireless fast charging at 100W and 40W, respectively.

FAQvivo X300 Ultra FAQs
What are the main features of the Vivo X300 Ultra?
The Vivo X300 Ultra is available with up to 16GB of RAM paired with up to 1TB of internal storage. It features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and a 200-megapixel periscope shooter, and a 50 megapixel front-facing selfie camera . The phone supports fast charging with 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging, backed by a 6,600mAh battery. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and comes with a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED display that supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X300 Ultra is available in 2 colour options.
When was the Vivo X300 Ultra released?
The Vivo X300 Ultra was launched on May 6, 2026.
Where can I buy the Vivo X300 Ultra?
You can buy the Vivo X300 Ultra through the official Vivo website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, and select retail stores across India.
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Further reading: Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra Price in India, Vivo X300 Ultra Launch, Vivo X300 Ultra specifications, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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