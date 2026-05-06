Vivo X300 Ultra was launched in India on Wednesday, more than a month after its debut in China. The handset has been introduced alongside the Vivo X300 FE. It sports a 6.82-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Positioned as the top-of-the-line model in Vivo's flagship smartphone lineup in the country, the X300 Ultra comes with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. The smartphone maker has equipped the Vivo X300 Ultra with a 200-megapixel Zeiss camera system with advanced telephoto capabilities, and the handset also packs a 6,600mAh battery.

Vivo X300 Ultra Price in India, Availability

The price of the Vivo X300 Ultra in India is set at Rs. 1,59,999 for the sole variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The handset is sold in Eclipse Black and Victory Green colour options. The Vivo Zeiss Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra (400mm equivalent) is priced at Rs. 27,999, while the Vivo Imaging Grip Kit costs Rs. 11,999.

As part of the launch offers, customers can grab the Vivo X300 Ultra, the Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra, and the Imaging Grip Kit as a combined bundle, priced at Rs. 1,95,997, as opposed to the MOP of Rs. 1,99,997. Vivo has also introduced the X300 Ultra Photographer Kit. It includes the aforementioned accessories and also bundles an additional 200mm equivalent telephoto extender lens. This is priced at Rs. 2,09,999.

Customers can avail of a 10 percent instant cashback on card transactions, along with one year free extended warranty.

The Vivo X300 Ultra is currently available for pre-order on Vivo.com, Amazon, and Flipkart. It will be available for purchase beginning May 14 through Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and other online retailers, along with offline retailers across the country.

Vivo X300 Ultra Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo X300 Ultra runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. It sports a 6.82-inch 2K (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling, 94.49 percent screen-to-body ratio, and HDR support. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 840 GPU and Vivo's VS1+ imaging chip. It is offered with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

For optics, the X300 Ultra has a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with 3.7x optical zoom and up to 105x digital zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the handset has a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Its rear cameras support up to 8K video recording, while the selfie shooter offers support for up to 4K video recording.

Connectivity options on the Vivo X300 Ultra include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It measures 162.98 × 76.81 × 8.19mm and weighs about 232g. The handset packs a 6,600mAh battery, which supports wired and wireless fast charging at 100W and 40W, respectively.