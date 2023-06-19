Technology News

Vivo Y27 4G Price in India, Launch Timeline, Specifications Tipped: All Details

Vivo Y27 4G is tipped to be priced at around Rs. 16,000 in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 June 2023 13:09 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo launched the Y22s model (pictured) in August 2022

Highlights
  • Vivo Y24 4G is likely to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display
  • The phone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
  • The handset could be backed by a 5000mAh battery

Vivo Y27 4G has been tipped to launch in India soon. The newest addition to the Vivo Y-series is also expected to release globally at around the same time. A tipster now suggests that the 4G model will launch in the country in two RAM and two storage variants. The leak also includes other specifications of the purported handset and hints at the price range of the phone. It is expected to be offered in the Indian and global markets in three colour options.

Vivo Y27 4G price in India

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) said in a tweet that a new 4G model of the Vivo Y27 is expected to launch globally and in India by July this year. The handset is likely to be offered in three colour options - Black, Deep Red, and Green.

As per the tipster, the price of the Vivo Y27 4G in the country is likely to be around Rs. 16,000. The phone is expected to be available in variations of 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of inbuilt storage.  

Vivo Y27 4G specifications, features

The purported handset is expected to sport a 6.5-inch display with HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) resolution. The 4G handset reportedly carries the model number V2249 and is likely to run Android 13 out-of-the-box with the Funtouch OS 13 skin on top.

A MediaTek Helio G85 SoC is expected to power the phone. The camera unit of Vivo Y27 4G is likely to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. The model is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. 

Vivo recently launched the Vivo Y76s (t1 version), and prior to that, it introduced the Vivo Y22s. The latter was launched in a single 8GB + 128GB storage variant and was offered in Starlit Blue and Yellow Green colour options. It was priced at VND 5,990,000 (roughly Rs. 20,500) during the launch.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
