OnePlus 11 5G was launched earlier this year in February running Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out-of-the-box. The phone just got the latest OS update in the form of OxygenOS 13.1, along with the latest security patch and some stability improvements. The update, first made available to a small percentage of OnePlus 11 users in the country on June 15, is currently rolling out to users in India and will be made available in Europe and North America later this month. The OxygenOS 13.1 update for the OnePlus 11 5G brings performance improvements, improved security, and system stability.

OnePlus announced the rollout of the latest software update last week via its Community page. The OxygenOS 13.1.0.580 update for OnePlus 11 5G smartphones in India is rolling out to users in batches, bringing in June 2023 Android security patch and other upgrades. The patch brings improved system security and stability. The OS update also claims to improve the stability of mobile network connections, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. The OnePlus 11 OS update comes with the firmware version IN CPH2447_13.1.0.580(EX01).

Notably, OxygenOS 13.1 for OnePlus 11 is currently rolling out in India only. OnePlus said that the latest update will be rolled out in a gradual manner and hence, some users might not get the update right away. According to the company, a small percentage of users in the country would have got the update on June 15, with a wider rollout to follow. OnePlus has shared that the update will be made available in the EU/NA region later this month.

Users can also check for the update manually by heading to the phone's Settings app and installing it by selecting Software update >Download the update on their OnePlus 11.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 11 5G earlier this year at its Cloud 11 launch event. The handset came with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out-of-the-box. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The OnePlus 11 sports a 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

