OnePlus 11 5G Gets OxygenOS 13.1 Update in India, Comes With Latest Security Patch

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched earlier this year with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 June 2023 12:15 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11 5G OxygenOS 13.1 update is currently rolling out in India only

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11 5G OxygenOS 13.1 update brings June 2023 security patch
  • The update comes with a firmware version CPH2447_13.1.0.580(EX01)
  • OnePlus 11 update also brings improved system stability

OnePlus 11 5G was launched earlier this year in February running Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out-of-the-box. The phone just got the latest OS update in the form of OxygenOS 13.1, along with the latest security patch and some stability improvements. The update, first made available to a small percentage of OnePlus 11 users in the country on June 15, is currently rolling out to users in India and will be made available in Europe and North America later this month. The OxygenOS 13.1 update for the OnePlus 11 5G brings performance improvements, improved security, and system stability.

OnePlus announced the rollout of the latest software update last week via its Community page. The OxygenOS 13.1.0.580 update for OnePlus 11 5G smartphones in India is rolling out to users in batches, bringing in June 2023 Android security patch and other upgrades. The patch brings improved system security and stability. The OS update also claims to improve the stability of mobile network connections, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. The OnePlus 11 OS update comes with the firmware version IN CPH2447_13.1.0.580(EX01).

Notably, OxygenOS 13.1 for OnePlus 11 is currently rolling out in India only. OnePlus said that the latest update will be rolled out in a gradual manner and hence, some users might not get the update right away. According to the company, a small percentage of users in the country would have got the update on June 15, with a wider rollout to follow. OnePlus has shared that the update will be made available in the EU/NA region later this month.

Users can also check for the update manually by heading to the phone's Settings app and installing it by selecting Software update >Download the update on their OnePlus 11.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 11 5G earlier this year at its Cloud 11 launch event. The handset came with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out-of-the-box. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The OnePlus 11 sports a 6.7-inch LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. 

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Great battery life, very fast charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Power-efficient AMOLED display
  • Reliable rear cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no official IP rating
  • No wireless charging
OnePlus 11 5G Gets OxygenOS 13.1 Update in India, Comes With Latest Security Patch
