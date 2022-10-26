Funtouch OS 13, the update for eligible Vivo devices based on Android 13, has been announced by the company. The Chinese smartphone maker has revealed the rollout schedule for the eligible Vivo and iQoo models. The announcement comes a day after Samsung announced the One UI 5.0 rollout for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Funtouch OS 13 will be released as a successor to Funtouch OS 12 which was based on Android 12 and rolled out to eligible handsets last year.

The latest OS update for Vivo smartphones will come with a custom Android skin based on Android 13. The company has already rolled out the latest OS to beta testers on its flagship handsets. Most iQoo devices will be eligible to beta test the Funtouch OS 13 from November of this year onwards. The eligibility list includes over 50 devices from both Vivo and iQoo.

Funtouch OS 13 availability

Vivo's Funtouch OS 13 was scheduled to roll out on October 24, starting with the Vivo X80 Pro. The update will be made available to the remaining Vivo portfolio devices gradually. Other X-series devices such as the Vivo X80, Vivo X70 Pro+, Vivo X70 Pro will follow suit. Meanwhile, Vivo X60 Pro+, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 will receive Funtouch OS 13 update in December.

Vivo's V-series handsets including the Vivo V25 Pro, Vivo V25, Vivo V23 Pro, Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23e, Vivo V23e 5G, Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo Y35, Vivo Y22, and Vivo Y22s will receive the update through November.

On the other hand, the Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21e, Vivo V20 Pro, Vivo V20, and Vivo V20 2021 will get the update in the first half of 2023.

Simiarly, the Vivo Y75, Vivo Y73, Vivo Y72 5G, Vivo Y53s, Vivo Y21s, Vivo Y33s, Vivo Y33T, Vivo T1x, Vivo Y51A, and Vivo Y20T handsets will receive the latest Android 13-based OS update in the first half of the coming year, according to Vivo.

From the iQoo portfolio, the iQoo 9 series, iQoo 7 series, iQoo Z series, and the iQoo 6 Neo series, will receive the Funtouch OS 13 update, confirmed a tweet by iQoo. However, the iQoo 3 series will not be updated to Android 13-based Funtouch OS.

iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro will recieve the update by end of September this year, confirmed the tweet. iQoo 9T, iQoo 9 SE, and iQoo Neo 6 will receive the update by November this year, added the tweet.

Meanwhile, the iQoo Z5, iQoo 7 Legend, iQoo 7, iQoo Z3 5G will receive the update by mid of December this year. The iQoo Z6 Lite 5G will receive the update by mid-January next year, confirmed the tweet.

Funtouch OS 13 Features

Major improvements over the current version of Funtouch OS from Vivo include app pinning that will help users prevent other users from switching to different apps on their phone, improved control capabilities through iManager, and a new stabiliser ring in the viewfinder while capturing images.

Funtouch OS 13 will also provide additional ways to customize the home screen, through added capabilities in customising icons to match the wallpaper background and system UI theme. The lastest OS will also feature monochrome icons which display the settings menu can be in a single colour, making for a more minimalistic appearance.

Users will also be able to hide specific photos from their device's gallery app, a feature which can be accessed through the three-dot menu in the stock gallery application on Funtouch OS 13.

Funtouch OS 13 also introduces a new app manager in iManager which is Vivo's solution to have all the phone controls in one place. iManager will allow users to monitor app usage time while also allowing users to close applications with a single on-screen tap. The iManager will also intelligently adjust CPU frequency based on the phone's cooling capabilities.

Video editing on Funtouch OS 13 will allow users to mute audio in select segments of the video that is being edited.

Photo editing on Funtouch OS 13 can be activated on the viewfinder itself through a horizontal swipe which will allow users to select edit tools like vibrance, brightness, contrast, and exposure. Vertical swipes on each of the edit tools will allow for the value to go between +100 and -100, according to the company.

