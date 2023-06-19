Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Asus ZenFone 10 Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of June 29 Launch: All Details

Asus ZenFone 10 Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of June 29 Launch: All Details

Asus ZenFone 10 will be powered by a 4nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 June 2023 11:10 IST
Asus ZenFone 10 Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of June 29 Launch: All Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

The Asus Zenfone 10 is expected to launch in five colour options

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone 10 is tipped to sport a 6.3-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • The phone is likely to boot Android 13 with ASUS ZenUI 10 skin on top
  • The handset could feature a 200-megapixel primary rear camera sensor

Asus ZenFone 10 is scheduled to launch on June 29. The phone has been confirmed to come equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It will be released as the successor to the Asus Zenfone 9, which was released in July 2022. The Zenfone 9 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Previous leaks and reports suggested some key specifications of the upcoming Zenfone 10. Ahead of its launch, a leak shows the design renders of the handset.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) uploaded a series of images claiming to be the design renders of the upcoming Asus Zenfone 10. The phone is seen in five colour options - black, grey-blue, moss green, red, and white. The handset is seen with thin side bezels and a speaker grille that's situated at the top of the screen. A punch-hole slot for the front camera appears to be available in the top left corner of the front panel. The volume rockers and the power button are seen on the right side edge of the handset.

On the back, the dual camera units are seen placed in vertically arranged two slightly-raised, large, separate circular modules with a small LED flash unit beside them. These are situated towards the top left corner of the back panel. The words 'Asus Zenfone' are written vertically right below the camera units. In the bottom right corner, the model seems to sport the compact Asus logo. 

Earlier, Asus accidentally leaked the price of the Asus Zenfone 10, when it put up a test website to collect camera function reviews from users ahead of the launch and mentioned the price of the phone in the terms and conditions section of the page. The model is expected to start at the price of $749 (roughly Rs. 61,900). For reference, the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Asus ZenFone 9 was listed at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 64,800) at launch.

The upcoming dual nano SIM-supported handset is expected to feature a 5.9-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and is likely to run Android 13-based ASUS ZenUI 10 out-of-the-box. The phone is confirmed to be powered by a 4nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with an Adreno GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

For optics, the dual rear camera unit of the Zenfone 10 is likely to sport a 200-megapixel primary rear camera sensor and an ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera is expected to launch with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 8K quality video recording support. It is also expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The company has confirmed that the phone will also support wireless charging.

Asus's Zenfone 10 is expected to carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It is likely to be equipped with stereo speakers, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset is also expected to support 5G, 4G, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11ax 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ZenFone 10, Asus ZenFone 10 specifications, Asus ZenFone 10 launch, Asus ZenFone 10 design renders, Asus Zenfone 9, Asus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
How to Create Instagram Broadcast Channel on Android, iOS Device
Microsoft Says Service Outages in Early June Were Caused by Cyberattacks; No Evidence of Data Breach

Related Stories

Asus ZenFone 10 Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of June 29 Launch: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  2. Samsung's Next Foldables, Tablet and More Leak Ahead of Debut: Details Here
  3. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Display Specifications Leaked: Details Here
  4. Nothing Phone 2 Flipkart Page Goes Live; CEO Reacts to Design Memes
  5. Asus ZenFone 10 Design Renders, Colours Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Here
  6. Honda Elevate First Look
  7. Realme 11 Pro+ vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  8. Xiaomi Pad 6 vs OnePlus Pad: Find the Best Option for You
  9. Microsoft Says Service Outages in Early June Were Caused by Cyberattacks
  10. How to Get Blue Tick on Instagram and Facebook Accounts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G Gets OxygenOS 13.1 Update in India, Comes With Latest Security Patch
  2. The Flash Speeds Into Sluggish $139 Million Debut at the Global Box Office
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Watch 6 and More Spotted in Leaked Promotional Images Ahead of Launch
  4. Asus ZenFone 10 Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of June 29 Launch: All Details
  5. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ethereum See Losses, Stablecoins and Memecoins Relish Gains
  6. Elon Musk Says Twitter Video App for Smart TVs Is ‘Coming’ as Platform Plans to Focus on Video Content
  7. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Display Specifications Leaked; Flat Displays with Improved Brightness Tipped
  8. Microsoft Says Service Outages in Early June Were Caused by Cyberattacks; No Evidence of Data Breach
  9. How to Create Instagram Broadcast Channel on Android, iOS Device
  10. Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.