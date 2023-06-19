Asus ZenFone 10 is scheduled to launch on June 29. The phone has been confirmed to come equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It will be released as the successor to the Asus Zenfone 9, which was released in July 2022. The Zenfone 9 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Previous leaks and reports suggested some key specifications of the upcoming Zenfone 10. Ahead of its launch, a leak shows the design renders of the handset.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) uploaded a series of images claiming to be the design renders of the upcoming Asus Zenfone 10. The phone is seen in five colour options - black, grey-blue, moss green, red, and white. The handset is seen with thin side bezels and a speaker grille that's situated at the top of the screen. A punch-hole slot for the front camera appears to be available in the top left corner of the front panel. The volume rockers and the power button are seen on the right side edge of the handset.

On the back, the dual camera units are seen placed in vertically arranged two slightly-raised, large, separate circular modules with a small LED flash unit beside them. These are situated towards the top left corner of the back panel. The words 'Asus Zenfone' are written vertically right below the camera units. In the bottom right corner, the model seems to sport the compact Asus logo.

Earlier, Asus accidentally leaked the price of the Asus Zenfone 10, when it put up a test website to collect camera function reviews from users ahead of the launch and mentioned the price of the phone in the terms and conditions section of the page. The model is expected to start at the price of $749 (roughly Rs. 61,900). For reference, the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Asus ZenFone 9 was listed at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 64,800) at launch.

The upcoming dual nano SIM-supported handset is expected to feature a 5.9-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and is likely to run Android 13-based ASUS ZenUI 10 out-of-the-box. The phone is confirmed to be powered by a 4nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with an Adreno GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

For optics, the dual rear camera unit of the Zenfone 10 is likely to sport a 200-megapixel primary rear camera sensor and an ultra-wide-angle lens. The camera is expected to launch with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 8K quality video recording support. It is also expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The company has confirmed that the phone will also support wireless charging.

Asus's Zenfone 10 is expected to carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It is likely to be equipped with stereo speakers, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset is also expected to support 5G, 4G, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11ax 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

