Vivo Y200 5G Now Available in 256GB Storage Variant; Vivo Y27 4G, Vivo T2 5G Prices Cut in India

Vivo Y200 5G is available in Desert Gold and Jungle Green colour options.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 February 2024 19:15 IST
Vivo Y200 5G Now Available in 256GB Storage Variant; Vivo Y27 4G, Vivo T2 5G Prices Cut in India

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y200 5G is offered in India in Desert Gold and Jungle Green colourways

Highlights
  • Vivo Y200 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC
  • The Vivo Y27 4G carries a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset
  • The Vivo T2 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC
Vivo Y200 5G was unveiled in India in October last year. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC and is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Now the company has announced that the phone will be available in a new storage variant. Vivo also announced a price cut for two of its other models, the Vivo Y27 4G and the Vivo T2 5G, that were launched in the country in July and April 2023, respectively. 

The Vivo Y200 5G is now available in an 8GB + 256GB storage configuration that is priced at Rs. 23,999. SBI, IDFC First, Bank of Baroda, DBS Bank, Federal Bank, and IndusInd Bank customers can avail of an instant cashback of up to Rs. 2,000. The handset is also listed with an 8GB + 128GB option at Rs. 21,999 and is offered in Desert Gold and Jungle Green colour options.

Powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, the Vivo Y200 5G is equipped with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display, a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It ships with Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 and carries a 4,800mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. The handset also comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Vivo also announced that the 6GB + 128GB variant of the Vivo Y27 4G is available in India now at a lower price of Rs. 11,999. SBI, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, DBS Bank, Federal Bank, and IndusInd Bank customers may be eligible to win a cashback of up to Rs. 1,000. On the other hand, the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants of the Vivo T2 5G can now be bought in India at lowered prices of Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively. The newer prices are effective starting February 1.

Offered in Burgundy Black and Garden Green colourways, the Vivo Y27 4G features a 6.64-inch full-HD+ (2,388 x 1,080 pixels) LCD panel. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. The phone also carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, while the front camera houses an 8-megapixel sensor.

Meanwhile, the Vivo T2 5G is available in shades of Nitro Blaze and Velocity Wave. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support, a 6.38-inch AMOLED (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display, a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. 

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
