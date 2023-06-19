Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Watch 6 and More Spotted in Leaked Promotional Images Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Watch 6 and More Spotted in Leaked Promotional Images Ahead of Launch

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy Buds 3 at its next Galaxy Unpacked event.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 June 2023 11:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Watch 6 and More Spotted in Leaked Promotional Images Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to debut as the successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 4

Highlights
  • Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is confirmed to take place in July
  • The firm is tipped to unveil new foldable phones, tablet, and smartwatch
  • Images of the purported devices have been leaked by a tipster

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to debut next month as the company's next generation of foldable smartphones. While Samsung hasn't officially revealed any details regarding these phones, a tipster recently leaked promotional materials for the phones online, along with images of the Galaxy Watch 6, which is expected to arrive as the successor to last year's Galaxy Watch 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets. The leaked images also show the Galaxy Buds 3, which are likely to make their debut at the company's next launch event.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 via Twitter on Sunday. Due to a takedown request, these images were removed and then reuploaded by Twitter user Fabrizio Degni. A promotional image for the foldable smartphone shows the clamshell smartphone in green, while the rest of the image is in black and white. The image appears to confirm the rumours that the Galaxy Flip 5 will sport a much larger 3.4-inch cover display than its predecessor, which is equipped with a 1.9-inch outer screen.

Another image leaked by Blass shows the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, which is expected to debut as Samsung's top-of-the-line tablet model in the Galaxy Tab S9 series. The tablet is shown alongside an S Pen and the Galaxy Watch 6, while the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also shown in the image alongside the rumoured Galaxy Buds 3 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds.

samsung galaxy unpacked devices twitter evleaks Samsung galaxy unpacked

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Buds 3
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass (@evleaks)

 

Other images of the devices have previously surfaced online. These include renders of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic that show the wearable bear a striking resemblance to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, as well as an image of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 with the text "Unfold your world" written on the latter with an S Pen.

Leaked images show the Galaxy Watch 6 series sporting a slimmer design to last year's model, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is shown with a rotating bezel that was not available with the Galaxy Watch 5 series. The Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to debut with support for irregular heart rhythm notifications, and is said to run on the company's Exynos W930 chip

At its next Galaxy Unpacked event next month, Samsung is expected to launch two new foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 — along with the Galaxy Tab S9 series, Galaxy Watch 6 series, and the Galaxy Buds 3. The event will take place at the end of July in Seoul, South Korea — unlike previous Galaxy Unpacked events that were held in the US and various European countries.  

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Buds 3, Samsung, Galaxy Unpacked
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
How to Create Instagram Broadcast Channel on Android, iOS Device
Asus ZenFone 10 Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of June 29 Launch: All Details

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Watch 6 and More Spotted in Leaked Promotional Images Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  2. Samsung's Next Foldables, Tablet and More Leak Ahead of Debut: Details Here
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Flipkart Page Goes Live; CEO Reacts to Design Memes
  4. Realme 11 Pro+ vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  5. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Display Specifications Leaked: Details Here
  6. Xiaomi Pad 6 vs OnePlus Pad: Find the Best Option for You
  7. How to Get Blue Tick on Instagram and Facebook Accounts in India
  8. OnePlus Road Trip (2023): A Peek Inside OnePlus’ Showcase on Wheels
  9. Infinix Note 30 VIP With MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC Debuts: Check Price
  10. WhatsApp Begins Testing Video Messages on Latest iOS, Android Beta Builds
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G Gets OxygenOS 13.1 Update in India, Comes With Latest Security Patch
  2. The Flash Speeds Into Sluggish $139 Million Debut at the Global Box Office
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Watch 6 and More Spotted in Leaked Promotional Images Ahead of Launch
  4. Asus ZenFone 10 Design Renders, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of June 29 Launch: All Details
  5. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ethereum See Losses, Stablecoins and Memecoins Relish Gains
  6. Elon Musk Says Twitter Video App for Smart TVs Is ‘Coming’ as Platform Plans to Focus on Video Content
  7. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Display Specifications Leaked; Flat Displays with Improved Brightness Tipped
  8. Microsoft Says Service Outages in Early June Were Caused by Cyberattacks; No Evidence of Data Breach
  9. How to Create Instagram Broadcast Channel on Android, iOS Device
  10. Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.