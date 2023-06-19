Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to debut next month as the company's next generation of foldable smartphones. While Samsung hasn't officially revealed any details regarding these phones, a tipster recently leaked promotional materials for the phones online, along with images of the Galaxy Watch 6, which is expected to arrive as the successor to last year's Galaxy Watch 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets. The leaked images also show the Galaxy Buds 3, which are likely to make their debut at the company's next launch event.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 via Twitter on Sunday. Due to a takedown request, these images were removed and then reuploaded by Twitter user Fabrizio Degni. A promotional image for the foldable smartphone shows the clamshell smartphone in green, while the rest of the image is in black and white. The image appears to confirm the rumours that the Galaxy Flip 5 will sport a much larger 3.4-inch cover display than its predecessor, which is equipped with a 1.9-inch outer screen.

Another image leaked by Blass shows the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, which is expected to debut as Samsung's top-of-the-line tablet model in the Galaxy Tab S9 series. The tablet is shown alongside an S Pen and the Galaxy Watch 6, while the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also shown in the image alongside the rumoured Galaxy Buds 3 truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Buds 3

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass (@evleaks)

Other images of the devices have previously surfaced online. These include renders of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic that show the wearable bear a striking resemblance to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, as well as an image of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 with the text "Unfold your world" written on the latter with an S Pen.

Leaked images show the Galaxy Watch 6 series sporting a slimmer design to last year's model, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is shown with a rotating bezel that was not available with the Galaxy Watch 5 series. The Galaxy Watch 6 series is expected to debut with support for irregular heart rhythm notifications, and is said to run on the company's Exynos W930 chip.

At its next Galaxy Unpacked event next month, Samsung is expected to launch two new foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 — along with the Galaxy Tab S9 series, Galaxy Watch 6 series, and the Galaxy Buds 3. The event will take place at the end of July in Seoul, South Korea — unlike previous Galaxy Unpacked events that were held in the US and various European countries.

