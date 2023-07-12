Technology News
Vivo Y27 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 6020 Chipset Listed Online: All Details

Vivo Y27 5G is available in Mystic Black and Satin Purple colour options.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 July 2023 13:25 IST
Vivo Y27 5G pricing and availability is expected to be announced soon

Highlights
  • Vivo Y27 5G is equipped with up to 6GB of RAM
  • The smartphone runs on Android 13 out-of-the-box
  • The Vivo Y27 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support

Vivo Y27 5G has been officially listed online as the Chinese firm's latest entry in its V-series of smartphones. A listing on Vivo's global website reveals that the phone is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 6020 chipset and features up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out-of-the-box and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging. It has a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Pricing for the new Vivo Y27 5G is yet to be announced by the company, and the listing on the firm's global website does not currently include details related to the phone's availability. The Vivo Y27 5G comes in 64GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations, and in Mystic Black and Satin Purple colour options, according to the Chinese smartphone maker. There's currently no word on whether Vivo plans to launch the smartphone in India.

Vivo Y27 5G specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano, hybrid) Vivo Y27 5G runs on Android 13 with the company's FuntouchOS 13 skin on top. The handset sports a 6.64-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) LCD display. It is powered by a Dimensity 6020 SoC from MediaTek, paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

Vivo has equipped the new Y-series smartphone with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For video chats and selfies, the Vivo Y27 5G sports an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture, housed in a waterdrop-style display notch.

The Vivo Y27 5G comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a hybrid MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC (region dependent), GPS/ A-GPS, FM Radio, and a USB Type-C port with USB on-the-go (OTG) support.

Sensors on board the Vivo Y27 5G include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. It measures 164.06x76.17x8.07mm and weighs 190g.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.64-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1,080x2,388 pixels
Further reading: Vivo Y27 5G, Vivo Y27 5G launch, Vivo Y27 5G specifications, Vivo Y series, Vivo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether See Minor Losses, Small Gains Spike Up Uniswap, Monero Prices
Reserve Bank of India Calls on More Lenders to Take Part in Pilot for Retail Digital Rupee: Report
