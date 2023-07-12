Vivo Y27 5G has been officially listed online as the Chinese firm's latest entry in its V-series of smartphones. A listing on Vivo's global website reveals that the phone is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 6020 chipset and features up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out-of-the-box and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging. It has a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Pricing for the new Vivo Y27 5G is yet to be announced by the company, and the listing on the firm's global website does not currently include details related to the phone's availability. The Vivo Y27 5G comes in 64GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations, and in Mystic Black and Satin Purple colour options, according to the Chinese smartphone maker. There's currently no word on whether Vivo plans to launch the smartphone in India.

Vivo Y27 5G specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano, hybrid) Vivo Y27 5G runs on Android 13 with the company's FuntouchOS 13 skin on top. The handset sports a 6.64-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,388 pixels) LCD display. It is powered by a Dimensity 6020 SoC from MediaTek, paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

Vivo has equipped the new Y-series smartphone with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For video chats and selfies, the Vivo Y27 5G sports an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture, housed in a waterdrop-style display notch.

The Vivo Y27 5G comes with 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a hybrid MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC (region dependent), GPS/ A-GPS, FM Radio, and a USB Type-C port with USB on-the-go (OTG) support.

Sensors on board the Vivo Y27 5G include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. It measures 164.06x76.17x8.07mm and weighs 190g.

