iQoo Z9x 5G Listed on Company's India Website; Could Launch Soon

iQoo Z9x launched in China with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 May 2024 11:15 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z9x launched in China in Dark Night, Feng Yuqing and Starburst White (translated) shades

  • iQoo Z9x 5G Indian variant could be similar to the Chinese version
  • The handset is expected to be a remodelled Vivo T3x 5G
  • The iQoo Z9x 5G India launch has not yet been officially confirmed
iQoo Z9x 5G, which launched in China in April this year, could soon make its way to India. The phone was spotted on the country's official website recently. It is expected to join the iQoo Z9 5G, which was introduced in India in March. The Indian variant of the iQoo Z9x 5G may share similar specifications as its Chinese counterpart including the design. The handset is said to be a rebranded version of the Vivo T3x 5G.

Although iQoo India has not yet officially confirmed the expected arrival of the iQoo Z9x 5G in the Indian market, the phone has been spotted on the company website's accessories support page. The list of all the iQoo Z9x 5G's spare parts are listed. This suggests an imminent India launch of the handset.

iqoo z9x 5g iqoo india listing inline iqoo_z9x

iQoo Z9x 5G spare parts listed on iQoo India website
Photo Credit: iQoo.in

 

The Chinese version of the iQoo Z9x 5G sports a 6.72-inch 120Hz LCD screen and a 50-megapixel AI-backed dual rear camera system. The phone carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera and ships with Android 14-based OriginOS 4. It comes with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS2.2 onboard storage. The handset also packs a 6,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Offered in Dark Night, Feng Yuqing, and Starburst White (translated from Chinese) colour options, the iQoo Z9x price in China starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the 8GB + 128GB option. It is also available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants.

The Vivo T3x 5G, identical in terms of specifications to the iQoo Z9x, was launched in India in April this year. It starts at Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB + 128GB option, while the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants are priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,499, respectively. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
