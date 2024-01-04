Technology News
  Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo X100 has a trio of 50-megapixel cameras.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 January 2024 12:38 IST
Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X100 Pro comes in Asteroid Black shade

Highlights
  • Vivo X100 Pro sports a 5,400mAh battery
  • They will go on sale next week
  • Vivo X100 series has Vivo's V3 chip
Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro were launched in India on Thursday, January 4. The new Vivo X series handsets run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 SoC and have an IP68-rated build for water and dust resistance. Cameras are the major USP of the Vivo X100 family. They feature triple rear camera units co-engineered by Zeiss and include Vivo's in-house imaging chip for image processing. The Vivo X100 Pro flaunts a Sony IMX989 1-inch type primary sensor. Both phones boast curved 6.78-inch 8 LTPO AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X100 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The Vivo X100 Pro sports a 5,400mAh battery with 100W charging support. The handsets are already available in China and select global markets.

Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 price in India, availability

The Vivo X100 Pro is priced at Rs. 89,999 for the sole 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model. It will be available for purchase in Asteroid Black shade. Meanwhile, price of Vivo X100 in India starts at Rs. 63,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and the 16GB RAM +512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 69,999. It is offered in Asteroid Black and Stargaze Blue colour options.

Both Vivo phones are currently up for pre-booking and will go on sale starting January 11. They will be available via Flipkart, the Vivo India online store, and major retail stores across the country. Customers pre-booking new smartphones using SBI and HDFC  bank cards can avail up to 10 percent cashback and up to Rs. 8,000 upgrade bonus.

Vivo X100 Pro specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo X100 Pro runs on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14 and features a 6.78-inch (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED 8T LTPO curved display with 3000nits of peak brightness, 2160Hz high-frequency dimming, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, coupled with Vivo's new V3 imaging chip, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and G720 GPU.

As mentioned, the Vivo X100 Pro has a Zeiss branded triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989 1-inch type sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation) support, a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel Zeiss APO super-telephoto camera with OIS. The telephoto camera supports 4.3x optical zoom. The primary shooter and telephoto camera both support 100x digital zoom. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Vivo X100 Pro is backed by up to 512GB of UFS4.0 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, NavIC, OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and infrared remote control. The handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The flagship Vivo X100 Pro houses a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support. In terms of dimensions, it measures 164.05x75.28x8.91 mm and weighs 225 grams.

Vivo X100 specifications

The normal Vivo X100 has the same SIM, software, and display specifications as the Pro model. It also ships with 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and Vivo V2 chip. 

Vivo's X100 also packs a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX920 VCS bionic main camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel Zeiss super-telephoto camera with 100x clear zoom. There is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Vivo has packed up to 512GB of storage on the X100. Connectivity options water and dust-resistant rating and sensors are identical to the Vivo X100 Pro. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging support. It measures 164.05x75x8.49mm and weighs 202 grams.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
