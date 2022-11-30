Vivo Y35 5G specifications have reportedly been tipped online. A Vivo smartphone, believed to be the Vivo Y35 5G, has been spotted on the Chinese regulatory authority TENAA's certification website. The handset is tipped to be the 5G variant of the Vivo Y35 4G smartphone which the company launched in August. It is listed in 4GB, 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM variants on the certification website. Other key specifications tipped by the listing include a 5-megapixel selfie camera, a 13-megapixel and 3-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

A Vivo smartphone with model number V2230A has been spotted on TENAA (via Gizmochina) along with key specifications. The listing does not mention the smartphone's name, but a tipster has claimed that the handset will launch in China as the Vivo Y35 5G smartphone.

Vivo Y35 5G specifications (rumoured)

As previously mentioned, the TENAA listing includes some key specifications of the purported Vivo Y35 5G smartphone. The upcoming handset will feature a 6.51-inch (720x1,600 pixels) display.

The listing shows that the rumoured Vivo Y35 5G device will be powered by an unnamed 5G-enabled SoC with a clock speed of 2.2GHz. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 12-based Origin OS out-of-the-box, like other Vivo phones in China.

The smartphone may feature up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage, as per the TENAA listing.

The Vivo Y35 5G is listed to pack a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 18W fast charging.

The TENAA suggests a dual rear camera setup on the phone, led by a 13-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there could be a 5-megapixel camera at the front. The listing hints at the presence of a side-facing fingerprint scanner on the rumoured Vivo Y35 5G smartphone.

