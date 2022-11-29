Technology News
Vivo Y02 With 6.51-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y02 is a dual-SIM (Nano) 4G smartphone with a dedicated microSD card slot.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 29 November 2022 12:00 IST
Vivo Y02 With 6.51-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo Y02 features 8-megapixel main camera, 5-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Vivo Y02 supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0 wireless connectivity
  • It supports 10W wired charging, 5W reverse charging
  • The Vivo Y02 comes in Cosmic Grey and Orchid Blue colours

Vivo Y02 has been launched in Indonesia. It is an entry-level smartphone that sports a 6.51-inch HD+ FullView display. Its Eye Protection feature is designed to automatically adjust screen brightness and filter out harmful blue light. The phone is powered by an undisclosed octa-core chipset, which is believed to be a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. It is a dual-SIM (Nano) 4G smartphone that also includes a dedicated microSD card slot. The Vivo Y02 packs a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 18 hours of video streaming support.

Vivo Y02 price, availability

The Vivo Y02 has a single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, which is priced at IDR 1,499,000 (roughly Rs. 8,000) in Indonesia. It comes in Cosmic Grey and Orchid Blue colours. Vivo is expected to soon make this smartphone available in other Asian markets.

Vivo Y02 specifications, features

It is an entry-level smartphone that features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) FullView display with an Eye Protection feature. Under the hood, it packs an undisclosed octa-core chipset, which could be a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The Vivo Y02 runs on Funtouch OS 12, which is based on Android 12 Go Edition.

There is an 8-megapixel main camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel front shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. The handset comes with features like Face Beauty and Time Lapse. The Vivo Y02 packs a 5,000mAh battery, said to be capable of providing up to 18 hours of video streaming support. It supports 10W wired charging and 5W reverse charging.

The Vivo Y02 measures 163.99x75.63x8.49mm and weighs about 186g, the company claims. The Vivo Y02 packs 2GB/ 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB). It is a dual-SIM (Nano) 4G smartphone, that also offers dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0 wireless connectivity.

Vivo Y02

Vivo Y02

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.51-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12 Go Edition
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
