Samsung has reported a sharp rise in the demand for its 4th generation foldable phone - Galaxy Z Fold 4 among business users. The South Korean smartphone shared that the enterprise demand for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 rose by 105 percent from last year. The foldable smartphone shipments are expected to reach 16 million this year, and could grow up to 26 million next year. According to Samsung, features such as a large screen and 'powerful app optimisations' for foldable screens are the reason for the increased demand.

According to Samsung, the enterprise demand for its foldable phones has nearly doubled compared to last year. Between January and October 2022, the number of foldables Samsung shipped to enterprise users grew by 105 percent year-over-year.

Samsung states that around 16 million Galaxy Z Fold and Flip handsets are expected to ship this year and this could grow up to 23 million by the next year. As per Samsung, features such as multitasking on a large screen along with powerful app optimizations are some of the reasons for the growth in demand. These phones can be unfolded to offer a tablet experience with a 7.6-inch display, which lets users open up to three apps side-by-side via Multi Window.

“Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphones were created to open up opportunities for new ways to work and explore creativity. This rapid growth in investment demonstrates our enterprise customers' need for meaningful innovations to enhance workforce productivity", states KC Choi, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was launched earlier this year in August at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The handsets arrived with some major upgrades like a more power-efficient display and SoC than its predecessor - Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The base variant with 256GB of storage was launched at a price of Rs. 1,54,999 whereas the 512GB variant costs Rs. 1,64,999, and the 1TB storage variant costs Rs. 1,84,999 in India. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection on display. The handset was launched with support for Android 12-based One UI 4.1.1. It also has side-mounted fingerprint sensors for biometric authentication.

Recently, some specifications of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 were leaked online. The upcoming foldable devices from the South Korean smartphone company are tipped to get a dedicated S Pen slot. Samsung is also planning to make the Galaxy Z Fold 5 weigh less and thinner than the current model. It is also expected to get a thinner crease and a more durable design.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.