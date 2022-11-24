Technology News
loading

Vivo X80 Pro Receives Stable Android 13-Based Funtouch OS 13 Update: All Details

Vivo X80 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, paired with 12GB of RAM.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 24 November 2022 17:32 IST
Vivo X80 Pro Receives Stable Android 13-Based Funtouch OS 13 Update: All Details

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360

Vivo X80 Pro (pictured) was launched in India in May

Highlights
  • Vivo X80 Pro owners in India can download the Android 13 update
  • The update adds a 'Phone Cooling' feature on the Vivo X80 Pro
  • It comes with the November 1, 2022 Android security patch

Vivo X80 Pro is getting an update to Android 13, with the company's Funtouch OS 13 skin. The Chinese smartphone firm has rolled out the update to the latest version of Android for its flagship phone that was launched earlier this year, with Funtouch OS 12, based on Android 12. The update is also available to download for users in India, as per a report. The company previously rolled out a beta version of the update for select users, a couple of months before the official rollout began on Wednesday.

According to a report by GSMArena, the update for the Vivo X80 Pro is now available in India. The update does not add notable changes to the phone's interface, as per the report. However, as it is based on Android 13, users will be able to take advantage of several changes and improvements under the hood.

Vivo X80 Pro owners in India can download the Funtouch OS) update which bears the firmware version PD2185BF_EX_A_13.1.10.13.W30, and will update the phone with the November Android security patch.

It is worth noting that the update is 6.24GB in size, so enabling Wi-Fi before updating is recommended.

As per the report, the update also introduces new features including a new 'Phone Cooling' function in the iManager app, that is said to reduce overheating.

Earlier this week, Vivo launched the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+ in China through a livestream event hosted on the company's website and social media channels. The new flagship series has arrived with a list of upgrades over last year's Vivo X80 models. The vanilla Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro are equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC whereas, the Vivo X90 Pro+ is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. 

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo X80 Pro

Vivo X80 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 120Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Excellent gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Software is a bit buggy
Read detailed Vivo X80 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo, Android 13
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Academy to Shut Down Less Than Two Years After Launch as Edtech Firms Face Post-Pandemic Challenges
Featured video of the day
An Exclusive Leica M11 With an Artist's Touch

Related Stories

Vivo X80 Pro Receives Stable Android 13-Based Funtouch OS 13 Update: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 10 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on December 8
  2. Black Friday 2022: How to Grab Deals From India
  3. Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, Reno 9 Pro+ Launched: All You Need to Know
  4. Best Earphones, Headphones for Every Budget
  5. Samsung Black Friday Sale Starts November 24: Top Deals Previewed So Far
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE Get Android 13-Based One UI 5 Update
  7. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
  8. ISRO's RH200 Sounding Rocket Registers 200th Consecutive Successful Launch
  9. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  10. Nothing Ear Stick Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Academy to Shut Down Less Than Two Years After Launch as Edtech Firms Face Post-Pandemic Challenges
  2. The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Update: CD Projekt Red Details New Content Coming December 14
  3. FTX Collapse: Global Regulators Set to Target Crypto Sector After Major Platform Crashes
  4. Oppo Reno 9 Series With Curved OLED Displays, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. BTC Likely to Soon Lose Its Value as Payment Tool for Cyber Criminals: Kaspersky
  6. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A73 5G Get One UI 5.0 Update With Voice Focus Feature
  7. Snapdragon 782G Chipset Launched, Will Replace Snapdragon 778G+ Platform: Details
  8. Bank of Japan Plans to Rope-In Other Major Lenders in Digital Yen CBDC Trials: Report
  9. Elon Musk Urged by US Senator to Better Protect US Users' Data After Whistleblower Testimony
  10. ISRO's RH200 Sounding Rocket Registers 200th Consecutive Successful Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.