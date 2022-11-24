Vivo X80 Pro is getting an update to Android 13, with the company's Funtouch OS 13 skin. The Chinese smartphone firm has rolled out the update to the latest version of Android for its flagship phone that was launched earlier this year, with Funtouch OS 12, based on Android 12. The update is also available to download for users in India, as per a report. The company previously rolled out a beta version of the update for select users, a couple of months before the official rollout began on Wednesday.

According to a report by GSMArena, the update for the Vivo X80 Pro is now available in India. The update does not add notable changes to the phone's interface, as per the report. However, as it is based on Android 13, users will be able to take advantage of several changes and improvements under the hood.

Vivo X80 Pro owners in India can download the Funtouch OS) update which bears the firmware version PD2185BF_EX_A_13.1.10.13.W30, and will update the phone with the November Android security patch.

It is worth noting that the update is 6.24GB in size, so enabling Wi-Fi before updating is recommended.

As per the report, the update also introduces new features including a new 'Phone Cooling' function in the iManager app, that is said to reduce overheating.

Earlier this week, Vivo launched the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+ in China through a livestream event hosted on the company's website and social media channels. The new flagship series has arrived with a list of upgrades over last year's Vivo X80 models. The vanilla Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro are equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC whereas, the Vivo X90 Pro+ is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

