Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y200i With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 50 Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y200i With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y200i is available in Glacier White, Starry Night, and Vast Sea Blue (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 20 April 2024 15:58 IST
Vivo Y200i With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y200i (pictured) is sold in three colourways in China

Highlights
  • Vivo Y200i features a 6.72-inch LCD screen
  • The smartphone runs on Android 14-based OriginOS 4
  • The Vivo Y200i has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance
Advertisement

Vivo Y200i has arrived in China as the latest Y-series phone to be launched by the smartphone maker. This handset runs on Android14-based OriginOS 4 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. It is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip paired with up to 12 GB of RAM. The Vivo Y200i features a 6.72-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone port, and has an IP64 rating.

Vivo Y200i price, availability

Vivo Y200i price is set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,800) for the base 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 12GB+256GB variant costs CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,200). Customers can also purchase a 12GB+512GB model that is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,500).

In China, the Vivo Y200i will go on sale via the company's online store in Glacier White, Starry Night, and Vast Sea Blue (translated from Chinese) colour options, starting on April 27.

Vivo Y200i specifications features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y200i runs on Android 14, with the company's OriginOS 4 skin on top. The handset sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 393ppi pixel density. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. 

This handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the phone has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.  

The Vivo Y200i is equipped with stereo speakers. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, and includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. A 6,000mAh battery powers the Vivo Y200i, and it supports 44W fast charging. It also has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, measures 165.70x76x8.09mm and weighs 199g. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y200i

Vivo Y200i

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo Y200i, Vivo Y200i price, Vivo Y200i specifcations, Vivo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Apple Offer to Open Up NFC-Based Tap-and-Go Technology Said to Be on Track for EU Approval by May
Vivo Y200i With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11R Solar Red With 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Leaked Images of the Pixel 9 Pro Suggest the Phone Could Look Like This
  3. Vivo Y200i With S50-Megapixel Camera Launched
  4. Xiaomi 14 Series May Soon Get an 'AI Treasure Chest' With Several AI Tools
  5. Xiaomi's HyperOS Is Now Coming to the Redmi Note 13 Series in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y200i With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Apple Offer to Open Up NFC-Based Tap-and-Go Technology Said to Be on Track for EU Approval by May
  3. Google Pixel 9 Pro Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Images Next to iPhone 15 Pro Max
  4. Elon Musk Postpones India Visit Due to 'Very Heavy Tesla Obligations'
  5. Bitcoin ‘Halving’ Software Update Cuts Supply of New Tokens in Threat to Miners
  6. Xiaomi 14 Series 'AI Treasure Chest' With Several AI Tools in Testing, Could Debut This Year: Report
  7. Redmi Note 13 5G Series HyperOS Update Based on Android 14 Begins Rolling Out in India
  8. YouTube Reportedly Rolling Out Support for 8K Resolution Videos on the Meta Quest
  9. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (2024) Design Spotted in Leaked Renders; Could Debut as First Snapdragon X Elite Laptop
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy Allegedly Surfaces on Geekbench
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »