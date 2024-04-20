Vivo Y200i has arrived in China as the latest Y-series phone to be launched by the smartphone maker. This handset runs on Android14-based OriginOS 4 and packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. It is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip paired with up to 12 GB of RAM. The Vivo Y200i features a 6.72-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone port, and has an IP64 rating.

Vivo Y200i price, availability

Vivo Y200i price is set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,800) for the base 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 12GB+256GB variant costs CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,200). Customers can also purchase a 12GB+512GB model that is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,500).

In China, the Vivo Y200i will go on sale via the company's online store in Glacier White, Starry Night, and Vast Sea Blue (translated from Chinese) colour options, starting on April 27.

Vivo Y200i specifications features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y200i runs on Android 14, with the company's OriginOS 4 skin on top. The handset sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 393ppi pixel density. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

This handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the phone has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Vivo Y200i is equipped with stereo speakers. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, and includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. A 6,000mAh battery powers the Vivo Y200i, and it supports 44W fast charging. It also has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, measures 165.70x76x8.09mm and weighs 199g.

