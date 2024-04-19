Technology News
Vivo V30e India Launch Date Set for May 2; Design, Colourways, Key Specifications Revealed

Vivo V30e is confirmed to be powered by a 5,500mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 April 2024 14:38 IST
Vivo V30e India Launch Date Set for May 2; Design, Colourways, Key Specifications Revealed

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V30e is said to measure 7.69mm in thickness

Highlights
  • Vivo V30e will feature an ultra-slim 3D curved display
  • The handset is confirmed to carry a 50-megapixel selfie camera
  • The Vivo V30e will carry a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 portrait sensor
Vivo V30e is set to launch in India soon. The company had previously teased the design of the handset. Now, Vivo has revealed the phone's complete design, colour options, and key features. It has also announced its launch date in the country. The upcoming smartphone is set to join the Vivo V30 lineup which includes the Vivo V30 and a Vivo V30 Pro. The existing Vivo V30 phones were unveiled in India in March this year. 

The company has confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Vivo V30e will launch in India on May 2 at 12pm IST. The Vivo India microsite of the handset has been updated to show some of its key details. It is shown to feature a large circular camera module towards the top left corner of the back panel. This holds two camera sensors and an Aura Light unit. The phone is confirmed to launch in two colour options - Silk Blue and Velvet Red.

vivo v30e vivo inline vivo_v30e

Vivo V30e will be offered in Silk Blue and Velvet Red colourways
Photo Credit: Vivo

 

The Vivo V30e is seen with a dual pattern rear panel on both the Silk Blue and the Velvet Red option, but the latter appears to have a matte finish. A patterned strip runs vertically down the right side of the back panel. The handset is also confirmed to feature an ultra-slim 3D curved display. It is seen with slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top for the front camera. The power button and volume rockers are placed on the right edge of the phone.

For optics, the Vivo V30e is set to carry a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 portrait sensor with 50mm prime focal length and 2x optical zoom at the back and a 50-megapixel AI-backed selfie camera sensor with autofocus in the front. The handset is also claimed to be the slimmest in the segment to have a 5,500mAh battery. As per the fine print on the microsite, the phone measures 7.69mm in thickness.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Vivo V30e may be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. It is also tipped to ship with Android 14-based OS.

Vivo V30e

upcoming
Vivo V30e

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
Further reading: Vivo V30e, Vivo V30e India launch, Vivo V30e specifications, Vivo V30 series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
