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Vivo Y6k Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset, 6,500mAh Battery: Price, Features

The rear camera setup of the Vivo Y6k includes a 13-megapixel sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 November 2026 19:20 IST
Vivo Y6k Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Chipset, 6,500mAh Battery: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y6k is available in black, blue and white finishes

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Highlights
  • Vivo Y6k has launched in China with a 120Hz LCD
  • The phone runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16
  • Vivo has equipped the Y6k with an IP65 dust and water resistance rating
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Vivo has launched the Y6k in China as a new affordable 5G smartphone, featuring a 6.74-inch LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6,500mAh battery. The company has also launched other affordable and mid-range smartphones in China this year, including the Y6 5G in April and the Y600K Turbo in October. The former is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and packs a 7,200mAh battery, while the latter comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and a 9,000mAh battery with 90W charging support.

Vivo Y6k Price, Availability

In China, Vivo is selling the Y6k in a 6GB + 128GB configuration for CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 22,500). Buyers can choose from black, blue, and white finishes.

Vivo Y6k Features, Specifications

The Vivo Y6k comes with a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of brightness. Powering the handset is MediaTek's Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone ships with OriginOS 6, based on Android 16.

The rear camera setup of the Vivo Y6k includes a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 5-megapixel front camera, also with an f/2.2 aperture.

A 6,500mAh battery supplies power to the Vivo Y6k, with charging capped at 15W. Vivo says the battery is rated to retain its performance for up to five years. It has a side-mounted fingerprint reader and face unlock, along with an infrared blaster that can be used to control compatible appliances. Wireless connectivity includes 5G, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.4. A USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack are also included.

The Vivo Y6k has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It has also received SGS five-star drop-resistance certification. The phone measures 167.4 x 77.1 x 8.39mm and weighs 209g.

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Vivo Y6k

Vivo Y6k

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo Y6k, Vivo Y6k Price, Vivo Y6k Launch, Vivo Y6k Features, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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