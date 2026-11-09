Vivo has launched the Y6k in China as a new affordable 5G smartphone, featuring a 6.74-inch LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6,500mAh battery. The company has also launched other affordable and mid-range smartphones in China this year, including the Y6 5G in April and the Y600K Turbo in October. The former is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and packs a 7,200mAh battery, while the latter comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset and a 9,000mAh battery with 90W charging support.

Vivo Y6k Price, Availability

In China, Vivo is selling the Y6k in a 6GB + 128GB configuration for CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 22,500). Buyers can choose from black, blue, and white finishes.

Vivo Y6k Features, Specifications

The Vivo Y6k comes with a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of brightness. Powering the handset is MediaTek's Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone ships with OriginOS 6, based on Android 16.

The rear camera setup of the Vivo Y6k includes a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 5-megapixel front camera, also with an f/2.2 aperture.

A 6,500mAh battery supplies power to the Vivo Y6k, with charging capped at 15W. Vivo says the battery is rated to retain its performance for up to five years. It has a side-mounted fingerprint reader and face unlock, along with an infrared blaster that can be used to control compatible appliances. Wireless connectivity includes 5G, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.4. A USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack are also included.

The Vivo Y6k has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It has also received SGS five-star drop-resistance certification. The phone measures 167.4 x 77.1 x 8.39mm and weighs 209g.

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