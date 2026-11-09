Samsung introduced Galaxy AI, its suite of built-in AI-powered tools, with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series in 2024. The onboard AI functionalities are currently available for free. The product page on Samsung's website highlighted that the tools will be offered to users at no charge for a limited time. The South Korean tech giant has yet to put the AI-backed features behind a paywall or subscription. Now, the company reportedly plans to introduce a dedicated premium subscription for the Galaxy AI tools, which will come at a monthly or yearly cost, depending on the payment plan. The subscription will reportedly offer higher usage limits for existing tools and new tools.

Samsung Galaxy AI Premium Subscription Price, Benefits (Expected)

According to a report by SammyGuru, the tech giant plans to soon introduce a new Galaxy AI Premium Subscription to monetise the built-in AI-powered tools used by Samsung users. With the introduction, the company is said to offer two subscription tiers, namely Standard and Max. The Standard plan will reportedly offer similar benefits, usage limits, and features as those enjoyed by Galaxy smartphone owners.

The standard Galaxy AI plan will be the free tier, offering AI-powered tools like Browsing Assist, Now Brief, Creative Studio, Smart Capture, Samsung Keyboard, Photo Assist, and Personal Agent. The plan will offer relatively low usage limits. Once exhausted, users will reportedly have to either purchase a credit pack or upgrade to the higher-end Max subscription tier.

As highlighted by the report, the Samsung Galaxy AI Max subscription will be offered at a fee of $4.99 (roughly Rs. 470) per month. However, users will reportedly have the option to choose the yearly payment plan, which might cost $47.99 (about Rs. 4,500). The Max plan is said to offer access to new AI functionalities, along with a 4x usage limit compared to the standard plan.

The Samsung Galaxy AI Max plan will reportedly feature the Gen Video tool, which could allow users to create AI-generated video from pictures. The Bixby Action feature might let users automate different tasks across apps. Lastly, the plan could also bring access to Daily Briefing, which could be a separate hub from Now Brief. The report further highlights that the subscription will be offered exclusively with the Samsung Galaxy S27 series initially, which is expected to launch early next year.