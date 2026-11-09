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Samsung Galaxy AI Premium Subscription to Launch With Higher Usage Limits and New AI Tools: Report

Samsung Galaxy AI is currently available with compatible Galaxy handsets without any fees.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 November 2026 16:54 IST
Samsung Galaxy AI Premium Subscription to Launch With Higher Usage Limits and New AI Tools: Report

Samsung Galaxy S24 series was unveiled with Galaxy AI tools

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy AI users can choose to stay on the Standard plan
  • Samsung Galaxy AI subscription could bring a Gen Video tool
  • Samsung might offer yearly and monthly payment plans
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Samsung introduced Galaxy AI, its suite of built-in AI-powered tools, with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series in 2024. The onboard AI functionalities are currently available for free. The product page on Samsung's website highlighted that the tools will be offered to users at no charge for a limited time. The South Korean tech giant has yet to put the AI-backed features behind a paywall or subscription. Now, the company reportedly plans to introduce a dedicated premium subscription for the Galaxy AI tools, which will come at a monthly or yearly cost, depending on the payment plan. The subscription will reportedly offer higher usage limits for existing tools and new tools.

Samsung Galaxy AI Premium Subscription Price, Benefits (Expected)

According to a report by SammyGuru, the tech giant plans to soon introduce a new Galaxy AI Premium Subscription to monetise the built-in AI-powered tools used by Samsung users. With the introduction, the company is said to offer two subscription tiers, namely Standard and Max. The Standard plan will reportedly offer similar benefits, usage limits, and features as those enjoyed by Galaxy smartphone owners.

The standard Galaxy AI plan will be the free tier, offering AI-powered tools like Browsing Assist, Now Brief, Creative Studio, Smart Capture, Samsung Keyboard, Photo Assist, and Personal Agent. The plan will offer relatively low usage limits. Once exhausted, users will reportedly have to either purchase a credit pack or upgrade to the higher-end Max subscription tier.

As highlighted by the report, the Samsung Galaxy AI Max subscription will be offered at a fee of $4.99 (roughly Rs. 470) per month. However, users will reportedly have the option to choose the yearly payment plan, which might cost $47.99 (about Rs. 4,500). The Max plan is said to offer access to new AI functionalities, along with a 4x usage limit compared to the standard plan.

The Samsung Galaxy AI Max plan will reportedly feature the Gen Video tool, which could allow users to create AI-generated video from pictures. The Bixby Action feature might let users automate different tasks across apps. Lastly, the plan could also bring access to Daily Briefing, which could be a separate hub from Now Brief. The report further highlights that the subscription will be offered exclusively with the Samsung Galaxy S27 series initially, which is expected to launch early next year.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy AI Premium Sub, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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