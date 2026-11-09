Grand Theft Auto 6 is now just 10 days away from launch, with pre-loading set to begin on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 10. Users who have pre-ordered the open world crime title will soon be able to pre-load the game, based on their location. In fact, GTA 6 can now be pre-loaded in New Zealand.

Developer Rockstar Games announced last week that the pre-loading date for Grand Theft Auto 6 had been moved up by two days. Digital pre-loading for the game was earlier set for November 12. Now, GTA 6 will be available to pre-load on Tuesday, November 10 at midnight local time on PS5 and 12am GMT globally on Xbox Series S/X.

The physical version of the game, which will come with a digital download code in the box, will retail starting November 12. After redeeming the code, users can begin pre-loading the title on or after Novemver 12.

How to Pre-Load GTA 6

In India, PS5 users who have pre-ordered GTA 6 will be able to pre-load the title on November 10 at 12am. Xbox Series S/X users, however, will have to wait a bit, as pre-loading will begin at 12am GMT (or 5:30 am IST) on the console.

To pre-load Grand Theft Auto 6, users will need to have pre-ordered the game's Standard or Ultimate edition digitally via PlayStation Store or the Xbox store.

To pre-load the game on PS5, you can set up automatic downloads. Head to your Game Library from the PS5 home screen and select Grand Theft Auto 6 to see a timer counting down to the game's launch. Select the timer to see a list of contents included in the pre-order. The Ultimate edition of GTA 6 will come with more add-on content. To confirm if auto-download is available, look for the checkbox next to the content.

You can continue downloading the GTA 6 pre-load file with the PS5 in rest mode—make sure you have set your PS5 console to stay connected to the Internet while in rest mode in Settings > System > Power Saving > Features Available in Rest Mode.

To pre-load the game on Xbox Series S/X, ensure automatic updates are turned on in console settings.

The GTA 6 pre-load file will take up to 212GB of storage space depending on the console.

Once pre-loading is done, Grand Theft Auto 6 will be available to play when it launches on November 19, allowing users to jump into the game without any additional waiting time.