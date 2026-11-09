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Grand Theft Auto 6 Pre-Loading Begins November 10: How to Pre-Load on PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-loading will begin on November 10 at midnight.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 November 2026 19:13 IST
Grand Theft Auto 6 Pre-Loading Begins November 10: How to Pre-Load on PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 pre-loading will begin on November 10

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Highlights
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch on November 19, 2026
  • Pre-orders are live on PlayStation and Xbox storefronts
  • GTA 6 pre-load file size will be up to 212GB on consoles
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Grand Theft Auto 6 is now just 10 days away from launch, with pre-loading set to begin on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 10. Users who have pre-ordered the open world crime title will soon be able to pre-load the game, based on their location. In fact, GTA 6 can now be pre-loaded in New Zealand.

Developer Rockstar Games announced last week that the pre-loading date for Grand Theft Auto 6 had been moved up by two days. Digital pre-loading for the game was earlier set for November 12. Now, GTA 6 will be available to pre-load on Tuesday, November 10 at midnight local time on PS5 and 12am GMT globally on Xbox Series S/X.

The physical version of the game, which will come with a digital download code in the box, will retail starting November 12. After redeeming the code, users can begin pre-loading the title on or after Novemver 12. 

How to Pre-Load GTA 6

In India, PS5 users who have pre-ordered GTA 6 will be able to pre-load the title on November 10 at 12am. Xbox Series S/X users, however, will have to wait a bit, as pre-loading will begin at 12am GMT (or 5:30 am IST) on the console.

To pre-load Grand Theft Auto 6, users will need to have pre-ordered the game's Standard or Ultimate edition digitally via PlayStation Store or the Xbox store.

To pre-load the game on PS5, you can set up automatic downloads. Head to your Game Library from the PS5 home screen and select Grand Theft Auto 6 to see a timer counting down to the game's launch. Select the timer to see a list of contents included in the pre-order. The Ultimate edition of GTA 6 will come with more add-on content. To confirm if auto-download is available, look for the checkbox next to the content.

You can continue downloading the GTA 6 pre-load file with the PS5 in rest mode—make sure you have set your PS5 console to stay connected to the Internet while in rest mode in Settings > System > Power Saving > Features Available in Rest Mode.

To pre-load the game on Xbox Series S/X, ensure automatic updates are turned on in console settings.

The GTA 6 pre-load file will take up to 212GB of storage space depending on the console.

Once pre-loading is done, Grand Theft Auto 6 will be available to play when it launches on November 19, allowing users to jump into the game without any additional waiting time.

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Further reading: GTA 6, GTA 6 Pre Loading, Grand Theft Auto 6 Pre Loading, Grand Theft Auto 6, PS5, Xbox Series, Rockstar Games
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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