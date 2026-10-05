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  • Vivo Y600K Turbo Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chipset: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y600K Turbo Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chipset: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y600K Turbo is on sale in China in Dune Gold, Electric Blue, and Millennial Pink (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 October 2026 18:36 IST
Vivo Y600K Turbo Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chipset: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y600K Turbo sports an 8-megapixel front-facing camera

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Highlights
  • Vivo Y600K Turbo features a 50-megapixel rear camera
  • Vivo Y600K Turbo sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K display
  • Vivo Y600K Turbo supports 90W wired fast charging
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Vivo Y600K Turbo was launched in China on Sunday as the latest member of the Vivo Y600 family. The new smartphone is currently on sale in the country in a single RAM and storage configuration and three colour options. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with a 9,000mAh battery. The handset supports 90W wired fast charging, too. It is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter. On the front, the phone gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It sports a 6.85-inch AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz.

Vivo Y600K Turbo Price, Availability

Vivo Y600K Turbo price is set at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 37,000) for the sole variant that offers 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset is currently available for purchase in China via the Vivo online store. The Vivo Y600K Turbo is offered in Dune Gold, Electric Blue, and Millennial Pink (translated from Chinese) shades.

Vivo Y600K Turbo Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y600K Turbo is a dual-SIM smartphone. It runs on Vivo's OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16. The phone sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 449 ppi pixel density, support for HDR content, DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, 130Hz touch sampling rate, and 1.07 billion colours. The tech firm claims that the handset ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process, powers the Vivo Y600K Turbo. It features four efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz, three performance cores clocked at 2.4GHz, and one prime core, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 2.7GHz. It also features an Adreno 810 GPU, 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo Y600K Turbo carries a dual rear unit, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter with up to 10x digital zoom and autofocus, paired with a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) bokeh camera. The smartphone also sports an 8-megapixel (f/2.05) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It is capable of recording videos at up to 4K/ 30 fps.

The Vivo Y600K Turbo is backed by a 9,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, a gravity sensor, an e-compass, an IR blaster, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. It measures 163.73 x 76.18 x 8.29mm and weighs about 215g.

Vivo Y600K Turbo

Vivo Y600K Turbo

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo Y600K Turbo, Vivo, Vivo Y600K Turbo Price, Vivo Y600K Turbo Launch, Vivo Y600K Turbo Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Vivo Y600K Turbo Launched With 9,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chipset: Price, Specifications
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