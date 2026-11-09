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Oppo Pad 6F Reportedly Spotted on BIS Certification Website, India Launch Could Be Imminent

Oppo Pad 6F has reportedly appeared on the BIS certification website with model number OPD2605.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 November 2026 16:53 IST
Oppo Pad 6F Reportedly Spotted on BIS Certification Website, India Launch Could Be Imminent

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Pad 6 was launched with MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC

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Highlights
  • Oppo Pad 6F has reportedly appeared on the BIS certification website
  • The tablet is expected to feature a 12.1-inch panel
  • Oppo launched the Pad 6 in May 2026 in China
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Oppo seems to be gearing up to launch the Oppo Pad 6F. Although Oppo has not officially annouced the launch plans, the upcoming tablet has reportedly surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. The listing indicates that the company could launch it in the Indian market. The company launched the Oppo Pad 6 in May this year. The tablet has a 12.1-inch LCD screen with a 144Hz adaptive refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor.

Oppo Pad 6F Spotted on BIS Certification Website

As spotted by Anvin (@ZionsAnvin), an upcoming Oppo tablet has been listed on the BIS certification database with model number OPD2605. The database does not reveal the tablet's name or specifications, but this model number is tipped to belong to the Oppo Pad 6F. The listing was added on November 9, 2026.

The Oppo Pad 6F's appearance on the Indian certification platform suggests that Oppo may be planning to bring the device to the country.

The same model number was previously spotted on Malaysia's SIRIM certification website and Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), with the Oppo Pad 6F moniker. It is likely to come with 4G connectivity.

Leaks about the Oppo Pad 6F are scarce. It is tipped to feature a 12.1-inch IPS LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is rumoured to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. Alongside the standard Oppo Pad 6F, the company is also reportedly working on a Pad 6F Lite Edition.

Oppo launched the Pad 6 in May 2026 in China with a price tag of CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It has a 12.1-inch (3,000 × 2,120 pixels) LCD screen with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 900 nits of peak brightness. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

For optics, the Oppo Pad 6 has an 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It has a 10,420mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging.

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Further reading: Oppo Pad 6F, Oppo, Oppo Pad 6F Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Oppo Pad 6F Reportedly Spotted on BIS Certification Website, India Launch Could Be Imminent
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