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macOS 27.3 May Tighten Full Disk Access Permissions to Protect Mac Users' Data

Apple's plans to tighten these permissions stem from concerns about how developers use Full Disk Access.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 November 2026 19:21 IST
macOS 27.3 May Tighten Full Disk Access Permissions to Protect Mac Users' Data

Photo Credit: Apple

- Apple has yet to confirm the reported macOS changes

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Highlights
  • The change could affect how developers request user permissions
  • Developers may still have another way to request Full Disk Access
  • Apple could introduce a feature called Private Folders
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Apple could make it harder for apps to access personal data stored on a Mac through an upcoming macOS update. The company has already announced plans to tighten Full Disk Access permissions, citing concerns about how some developers use the feature. It allows apps to access a wide range of information, including files, emails and messages. Now, a reported change in macOS 27.3 could limit one of the ways developers currently ask users to grant this permission.

macOS 27.3 Could Change How Apps Get Full Disk Access

Leaker pdfu (@itspdfu) has shared details of a possible change on X. Apple could stop adding apps to the Full Disk Access list in System Settings when they attempt to open files they do not have permission to access.

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At present, macOS blocks these requests but still lists the app under Full Disk Access in System Settings. Developers can then direct users to this section and ask them to switch on the permission. If Apple removes this option, apps that attempt to access restricted files will no longer appear in the list, making it harder for developers to get users to grant them access this way. The change is expected to arrive with macOS 27.3, although Apple has yet to confirm this.

Apple's plans to tighten these permissions stem from concerns about how developers use Full Disk Access. The feature was introduced to help backup apps work properly, but granting it can also expose a user's personal files, emails, messages and browsing history. Apple is particularly concerned about AI agents, which are becoming capable of handling more tasks independently. With unrestricted access to a Mac, these apps could read information users may not have intended to share. Communication apps could also expose private conversations and details about the people involved.

The proposed change may not close every route developers have to request this permission. They can reportedly still ask users to drag an app's icon into the relevant Settings panel to enable Full Disk Access. So, while one shortcut could disappear, users may still be guided through another way of granting access.

There is also a mention of Private Folders, which could give users more control over what an app can access. Rather than opening up the entire system, macOS could let them grant permission for a specific folder or database. An AI app, for example, might be allowed to read the iMessage database without getting access to other personal files. The Cupertino-based tech giant hasn't shared much about the feature or confirmed whether it is in the works.

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Further reading: Apple, macOS 27.3, Full Disk Access, Apple macOS Update, Mac Privacy, AI Agents, Private Folders, Apple Security, macOS Features, MacBook Pro
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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