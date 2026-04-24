Vivo Y6 5G has been launched in China as the latest Y-series smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand. The new Vivo phone is offered in three different colour options and features a 7,200mAh battery with support for 44W wired charging. It has a Snapdragon chipset under the hood and carries up to 256GB of onboard storage. Other key features of the phone include up to 12GB RAM and a 50-megapixel rear camera unit. It has IP68 and IP69 certifications for dust and water resistance.

Vivo Y6 5G Price, Availability

The Vivo Y6 5G is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage models are priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 27,000) and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 30,000), respectively. It is available in China in Galaxy Silver, Obsidian Black and Phoenix Welcomes Gold (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Vivo Y6 5G Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Vivo Y6 5G runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD (720x1,570 pixels) display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness. The display has a 90.60 percent body-to-screen ratio and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. The phone is powered by the 4nm octa core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with Adreno 613 and up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Vivo Y6 5G

Photo Credit: Vivo

For optics, the Vivo Y6 5G features a 50-megapixel CMOS sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone also has an 8-megapixel camera at the front, with an f/2.05 aperture. The camera units support multiple camera modes, including portrait mode, live photo, night scene, and slow motion, among others.

The Vivo Y6 5G offers up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, Wi-Fi 5G, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, Infrared remote control and proximity sensor.

For authentication, the Vivo Y6 5G carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it supports face recognition feature. The phone has an IP69 + IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It also claimed to have SGS Gold Label 5-Star Drop and Shock Resistance Certification 6.

Vivo has packed a 7,200mAh battery on the Vivo Y6 5G with 44W fast charging support. The battery is said to deliver up to 15.5 hours of navigation time and up to 39.1 hours of calling time in a single charge. Besides, the phone measures 166.64 x 78.43 x 8.39mm and weighs 219g.

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