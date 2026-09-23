Xiaomi 18 Pro lineup was launched in China on Wednesday as the tech giant's next-generation flagship series. The lineup includes the new Xiaomi 18 Pro and the flagship Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. The new smartphones are set to go on sale in the country soon via the company website and will be offered in four colour options. Both smartphones retain the design of their predecessors, featuring a secondary display on the back. The phones also feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipsets, built on a 2nm process. The two handsets carry a triple rear camera unit.

Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Price, Availability

Xiaomi 18 Pro price in China starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the base variant offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations cost CNY 6,999 (about Rs. 1,00,000) and CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,14,000), respectively. The top-end model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is priced at CNY 8,999 (about Rs. 1,29,000). The transparent 16GB + 1TB model costs CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,43,000).

On the other hand, the price of the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max starts at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB model, while the 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations are priced at CNY 7,999 (about Rs. 1,14,000) and CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs. 1,29,000), respectively. Lastly, the top-of-the-line model, featuring 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, is priced at CNY 9,999 (about Rs. 1,43,000). The transparent 16GB + 1TB model costs CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,57,000).

Both smartphones are set to go on sale in China on September 31 via the Xiaomi online store. The Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max are offered in Black, Ice Peach Pink, Starry Blue, and White colour options.

Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Specifications, Features

The Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max are dual-SIM smartphones that ship with Xiaomi's latest Android 17-based HyperOS 4. The Xiaomi 18 Pro sports a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1,120 x 2,436 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, up to 4,000 nits peak brightness, and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1,208 x 2,624 pixels) AMOLED display with the same features. Both phones feature the new Privacy Display functionality, which reduces the viewing angles of the screen to curb shoulder surfing.

On the back, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max sport 2.7-inch (596 x 912 pixels) and 2.9-inch (596 x 976 pixels) AMOLED displays with the same refresh rate and peak brightness as the main screen. The Xiaomi 18 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset, while the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max features the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoC. Both octa-core chipsets are built on a 2nm process and deliver a peak clock speed of 5GHz. The phones also feature the new Adreno GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max carry a triple rear camera system, headlined by a 200-megapixel (f/1.67) primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a 200-megapixel (f/2.4) periscope telephoto camera with OIS and a 50-megapixel (f/2.4) ultrawide camera with a 102-degree field of view. Both smartphones are capable of recording videos at up to 8K/ 30 fps. The two handsets also feature a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max packs an 8,500mAh battery, while the Xiaomi 18 Pro is backed by a 7,000mAh cell. Both phones support 100W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging, along with 27W wired reverse charging. The two also support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, QZSS, NavIC, and Galileo for connectivity. The Xiaomi 18 Pro series also features an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for security. The Pro model measures 151.8 x 72 x 8.46mm and weighs about 203g, while the Pro Max model measures 163.39 x 77.6 x 8.39mm and weighs about 235g.