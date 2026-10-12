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  • Xiaomi 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max Global Variants Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench AI, Key Details Revealed

Xiaomi 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max Global Variants Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench AI, Key Details Revealed

The global variant of the Xiaomi 18 Pro carries the model number 2609BPN61G.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 12 October 2026 12:33 IST
Xiaomi 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max Global Variants Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench AI, Key Details Revealed

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max packs an 8,500mAh battery

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 18 Pro Max has been identified by the model number 2611FPNFAG
  • Both smartphones are listed with Android 17
  • Xiaomi has yet to confirm the global launch timeline
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Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max are confirmed to launch in global markets soon. While Xiaomi remains silent on the official launch date, they have reportedly appeared on the Geekbench website. The entries reveal their model numbers and details on the operating system and RAM. The listing also indicates the handset's artificial intelligence (AI) processing performance. The duo was launched in China last month with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipsets.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Pops Up on Geekbench AI

According to Anvin (@ZionsAnvin), global variants of the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max have appeared on Geekbench AI. The former is seen with model number 2609BPN61G, while the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is shown with model number 2611FPNFAG. They are listed with Android 17 and around 12GB of memory.

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In the Geekbench AI listing, the Xiaomi 18 Pro reportedly scored 2,565 points in the single-precision test, 3,236 points in the half-precision test, and 4,667 points in quantised testing. The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max got 2,256 points in single-precision testing, 3,556 points in half-precision testing, and 5,092 points in quantised testing.

As per the listings, the duo has Qualcomm's ARMv8 platform. They have octa-core CPUs with three cores clocked at 3.74GHz, three cores running at 4.03GHz, and two performance cores reaching 5.01GHz. The global variant of Xiaomi 18 Pro is expected to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset; the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is likely to run on a more advanced Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 SoC. The standard variant could feature an Adreno 845 GPU, while the Extreme version is said to include an Adreno 850 GPU.

The appearance of Xiaomi 18 Pro models on the Geekbench AI platform suggests that Xiaomi is evaluating them for markets outside China. The global launch date is yet to be announced.

The company launched the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max in China last month with 200-megapixel triple rear camera units, the Privacy Display feature, and mini rear displays. The Xiaomi 18 Pro sports a 6.4-inch panel while the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch display.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max has an 8,500mAh battery, while the Xiaomi 18 Pro has a 7,000mAh cell. They offer 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging, along with 27W wired reverse charging.

Xiaomi 18 Pro

Xiaomi 18 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.40-inch
Cover Display 2.70-inch
Cover Resolution 596x912 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,120x2,436 pixels
Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 2.90-inch
Cover Resolution 596x976 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 8500mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1,208x2,624 pixels
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Further reading: Xiaomi 18 Pro, Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, Xiaomi 18 Series, Xiaomi, Geekbench
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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