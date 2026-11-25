Xiaomi appears to be working on its next-generation Redmi Note smartphones, with another alleged Redmi Note 18 series handset surfacing on a Chinese certification platform. The listing points to 45W wired charging support for the device, which is believed to be the standard Redmi Note 18 5G. Earlier leaks have also hinted at a larger battery for the phone, although Xiaomi has yet to confirm its specifications or launch plans.

Redmi Note 18 5G 3C Certification Details

Tech blogger ZionsAnvin (@ZionsAnvin) shared details of an alleged Redmi smartphone with model number M077CE, which has reportedly received China's 3C certification. The listing identifies it as a 5G mobile phone and shows support for up to 45W wired fast charging. Two charging adapters, with model numbers MDY-17-EE and MDY-20-EM, are also mentioned in the certification.

This is not the first Redmi Note 18 series handset to appear on China's 3C certification platform. An earlier listing showed a Redmi smartphone with model number M841EE and 67W wired charging support. A tipster claimed that three phones from the upcoming series had received certification. The M841EE model is believed to be the Redmi Note 18 Pro, as its predecessor, the Redmi Note 17 Pro, also supports 67W charging. The standard Redmi Note 17 5G, in comparison, supports 45W charging.

The M077CE model number matches an earlier leak about the standard Redmi Note 18 5G. It is tipped to arrive as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 17 5G, with a larger battery being the main hardware change.

According to the earlier leak, the Chinese version of the Redmi Note 18 5G could pack an 8,888mAh battery, up from the 8,000mAh unit on the Redmi Note 17 5G. The global variant is tipped to get an 8,100mAh battery, compared to the 7,700mAh cell on its predecessor. Both versions are expected to retain 45W wired charging support.

The latest certification listing is in line with the earlier charging details, although it does not confirm the phone's name or battery capacity. The Redmi Note 18 series is expected to include three models, with the Redmi Note 18 Pro Max previously tipped to feature a 10,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi has not announced a launch date for the Redmi Note 18 series. Separately, the company is reportedly preparing to bring the Redmi Note 17 Aura to India in the first week of January 2027, alongside the Xiaomi 18 Pro.