Xiaomi is teasing the Xiaomi 18 in China. The company has not revealed the official launch date, but it has started accepting pre-orders for the device through its online store. The new model will debut as the third member in the Xiaomi 18 lineup, which already includes the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. The Xiaomi 18 is expected to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset. It is expected to feature a 200-megapixel rear camera sensor.

Xiaomi 18 Launch Teased

Xiaomi 18 is currently available for pre-orders in China through its online store. The promotional poster shows a white box covered with a red drape, alongside Leica branding. Like the Xiaomi 18 Pro models, the vanilla model will also include a camera setup co-engineered with Leica.

The company has not disclosed the official launch date or pricing details of the Xiaomi 18. However, previous rumours claimed that it will go official in December with upgrades over the Xiaomi 17.

As per past leaks, the Xiaomi 18 will feature a 6.4-inch LTPO OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is said to be sourced from TCL and use its M11 display technology. It was recently listed on China's 3C certification website with model number M261DB and 100W wired fast charging.

Xiaomi 18 is tipped to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset. It could feature an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and an IP69-rated build. It is likely to include a metal frame. The upcoming handset could feature a 7,000mAh battery.

For optics, the Xiaomi 18 could get a triple rear camera unit comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup may also include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with OIS.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi 18 Pro and Xiaomi 18 Pro Max launched in global markets earlier this week after their initial launch in China. The Pro model starts at EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,44,000), while the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max starts at EUR 1,599 (about Rs. 1,64,000). The former runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC, while the latter features a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset.

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