Xiaomi 18 Pro Max was launched in select global markets on Tuesday as the tech giant's latest flagship smartphone. The new handset competes with the top-of-the-line offerings from Oppo and Apple, dubbed Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro Max, respectively. While the Oppo Find X10 series and iPhone 18 Pro series models are already on sale in India, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max has yet to make its debut in the country. The new handset is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite series SoC, while the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro Max are equipped with top-end mobile platforms from MediaTek and Apple.

Since the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is expected to launch in India with similar specifications and features as its global counterpart, here's its detailed comparison with the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, helping you make the right buying decision.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Oppo Find X10 Pro Max: Price, Colour Options

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max: The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max India pricing details remain under wraps. In the EU, the price of the handset starts at EUR 1,599 (about Rs. 1,64,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the higher-end model, with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, costs EUR 1,799 (about Rs. 1,85,000). The company will soon launch the top-of-the-line 16GB + 1TB model at EUR 2,099 (roughly Rs. 2,16,000). The phone is offered in Black, Cosmic Blue, Velvet Red, and White colour options.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max is currently listed on the company's India wesbite at a starting price of Rs. 1,79,900 for the base 256GB variant. The higher-end 512GB and 1TB storage variants are priced at Rs. 2,04,900 and Rs. 2,54,900, respectively. Meanwhile, the top-end 2TB option costs Rs. 3,29,900. It can be purchased in India in Black, Burgundy, Glacier, and Silver colourways.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max: Lastly, the price of the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is set at Rs. 1,99,999 for the sole 12GB + 512GB configuration. You can buy the smartphone via the Oppo India online store in Luna White and Titanium Gray colour options.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Oppo Find X10 Pro Max: Design and Display

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max: The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is identical to its Chinese counterpart in terms of design. It has a horizontal rear camera module, similar to its predecessor. The phone sports a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1,208 x 2,624 pixels) AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, up to 4,000 nits peak brightness, and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. It also ships with the Privacy Display feature. On the back, the handset sports a 2.7-inch (596 x 912 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: The iPhone 18 Pro Max also gets a rectangular horizontal rear camera island. The phone sports a smaller Dynamic Island feature and a repositioned Face ID sensor. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, offering ProMotion technology, which enables a variable 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate. It also features the Always-On display mode.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max: Coming to the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, the smartphone retains a square-shaped camera module placed in the top-left corner, similar to its predecessor. The smartphone boasts a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display, refreshing at up to 144Hz, while offering up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, 95.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, up to a 288Hz touch sampling rate, 1.07 billion colours, and 450 ppi pixel density.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Oppo Find X10 Pro Max: Chipset, OS

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max: The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset. The mobile platform is built on a 2nm process and delivers a peak clock speed of up to 5.01GHz. The handset also features up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It ships with Xiaomi's latest HyperOS 4, which is based on Android 17.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max is powered by the latest A20 Pro chipset, which is also built on a 2nm process. It is equipped with a six-core CPU with two new "Super Cores", which is claimed to deliver 20 percent faster performance, and four new efficiency cores. It features up to 2TB of onboard storage. The smartphone runs the latest iOS 27.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max: Similarly, the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is powered by the flagship octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC. Like the Snapdragon and A20 offerings, the Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC is also built on a 2nm process. It delivers a peak clock speed of up to 4.55GHz. It features 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. The phone runs Oppo's latest Android 17-based ColorOS 17.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Oppo Find X10 Pro Max: Cameras

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max: In the camera department, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max boasts a Leica-tuned triple rear camera unit. It features a 200-megapixel (f/1.67) primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a 200-megapixel (f/2.4) periscope telephoto camera with OIS and a 50-megapixel (f/2.4) ultrawide camera with a 102-degree field of view. The handset sports a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It is capable of recording videos at up to 8K/ 30 fps.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: For optics, the iPhone 18 Pro Max features a triple rear camera system, with a 48-megapixel Fusion main camera, which offers variable aperture functionality. The smartphone also sports a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, it features an 18-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls with autofocus and Centre Stage.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max: Lastly, the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is equipped with a Hasselblad-tuned triple 200-megapixel rear camera setup, with LUMO Hyper Pixel and LUMO True Image engines. It features a 200-megapixel (f/1.5) primary rear shooter with a 1/1.3-inch ISOCELL HPC sensor and OIS, a 200-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with autofocus, and a 200-megapixel (f/2.1) telephoto camera with OIS. It sports a 50-megapixel selfie camera with a 100-degree field of view.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro Max vs Oppo Find X10 Pro Max: Battery

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max: In select global markets, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max packs a smaller battery than its Chinese counterpart. It is equipped with a 7,050mAh battery and supports 100W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging.

iPhone 18 Pro Max: Apple claims that the iPhone 18 Pro Max provides up to 45 hours of video playback or up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max: On the other hand, the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max features an 8,000mAh battery, while offering support for 80W (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging.

FAQs

1. Which flagship smartphones in this list currently available in India for purchase? The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro Max are currently on sale in India. However, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max has yet to launch in the country. 2. The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is powered by which chipset? The flagship Xiaomi 18 Pro Max is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 5.01GHz. Infinix GT 50 Pro vs iQOO 15R vs OnePlus 15R Ultimate Comparison

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iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: What's the Difference 3. Does the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max ship with a unique feature not available on the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro Max? Yes, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max sports a secondary display on the back, along with a Privacy Display functionality on the front, which is not offered with the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max or the iPhone 18 Pro Max.