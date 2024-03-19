Technology News

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro Launch Set for March 21; Design, Colours, Key Features Revealed

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Updated: 19 March 2024 16:31 IST
Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro Launch Set for March 21; Design, Colours, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro teased in blue, green and pink colourways

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro is teased to launch in four colour options
  • The green shade will have a part glass, part faux leather rear panel
  • The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro is claimed to weigh 179.3g and be 7.45mm thick
Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro is set to launch in China soon. The company recently confirmed the processor details of the handset. Now, Xiaomi has revealed the design and colour options of the upcoming smartphone. It has also teased some key elements that the phone will arrive with. The phone is also teased to borrow features from the current Xiaomi 14 flagship models like the Xiaomi 14 Pro and Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The Chinese OEM has also announced the launch date of the upcoming model.

Xiaomi confirmed in a Weibo post that the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro will launch in China on March 21 at 2pm local time (11:30am IST). It is teased to offer "Pro Performance, Pro Imaging and Pro Design." The phone is also teased to come in four colourways, out of which three marketing names have been confirmed - Breeze Blue, Soft Mist Pink, and Spring Field Green (translated from Chinese).

xiaomi civi 4 pro weibo xiaomi inline civi4pro

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro seen in black, blue, green and pink shades
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xiaomi

The green shade of the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro is said to be inspired by the impressionist French painter Oscar-Claude Monet's spring-themed works. This variant will come with part glass and part faux leather rear panel. In a different post, Xiaomi teased, that the upcoming Civi 4 Pro will feature the same leather that is seen in Xiaomi 14 Ultra model and a similar curved display like the Xiaomi 14 Pro handset. It will also launch with a metallic middle frame.

The Chinese tech giant also claims that the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro will be "light and thin" owing to its "precise stacking of advanced technology" (translated from Chinese). The handset is claimed to weigh 179.3g and measure 7.45mm in thickness. It is already confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's newly launched Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Recently, a Xiaomi model with the model number 24053PY09I said to launch in India as the Xiaomi 14 Lite, was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site. The same model was tipped to launch in China as the Xiaomi Civi 4. Although the company has not yet confirmed the base Civi 4 model, it is likely that the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro may launch in India as the rumoured Xiaomi 14 Lite.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
