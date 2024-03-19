Google Pixel 8a has been in rumours for the last few months. Google is yet to confirm the existence of the Pixel 7a successor, but ahead of it, the handset has allegedly been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, pretty much confirming its arrival. The Pixel 8a is expected to support wireless charging and offer Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. It is expected to debut during the Google I/O 2024 event in May.

In the FCC listing, first spotted by Droidlife, a Google phone is seen with model numbers G8HNN, GKV4X, G6GPR, and G576D. These model numbers are presumed to belong to different variants of the Pixel 8a. Google followed a similar numbering scheme for last year's Pixel 7a. The model number G6GPR popped up earlier in January as part of a retail box leak.

As per the FCC listing, the Pixel 8a will support wireless charging and offer connectivity options including Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, 5G, and mmW. The listing also suggests the launch may not be far off.

Google released the Pixel 7a last year in May during the Google I/O event. The company is expected to follow a similar launch schedule for the Pixel 8a. This year's Google I/O is confirmed to take place on May 14, 2024.

As per past leaks, the Pixel 8a will feature a 6.1-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and could run on Google's Tensor G3 SoC alongside 8GB of RAM. It is said to include a 5,000mAh battery with support for 27W wired fast charging. It could measure 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm.

The Pixel 8a will reportedly start at EUR 570 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the base variant with 128GB storage. The 256GB storage version could retail for EUR 630 (roughly Rs. 56,000). It is said to launch in bay (light blue), mint (light green), obsidian (black), and porcelain (beige) colour options.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.