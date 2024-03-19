Technology News
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Apple's New iPad Air, iPad Pro Models Tipped to Launch on March 26, Shipping Could Start in April

Apple's New iPad Air, iPad Pro Models Tipped to Launch on March 26, Shipping Could Start in April

Apple will reportedly begin shipping of iPad Pro models with OLED displays to customers in April.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 March 2024 16:03 IST
Apple's New iPad Air, iPad Pro Models Tipped to Launch on March 26, Shipping Could Start in April

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's upcoming 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models could run on 3nm M3 chipset

Highlights
  • Apple is gearing up to unveil new tablet lineup
  • The 2024 iPad model is speculated to come with new OLED screen
  • The iPad Air models could run on M2 chipset
Advertisement

Apple's new iPad range range could launch very soon. The date is yet to be announced by the Cupertino-based company, but a Chinese technology publication claims that Apple will announce the next-generation iPad and iPad Pro models on March 26. Additionally, Display industry analyst Ross Young suggests that iPad Pro models with OLED displays will begin shipping to customers in April. The new iPad Pro models are said to run on Apple's M3 chipset. The iPad Air models could run on M2 chipset.

As per a report by Chinese publication IT Home, several third-party protective cases for iPad Air and iPad Pro 2024 tablets are currently listed on Amazon and they will be on the shelves on March 26. Based on this listing, an announcement from Apple related to the new iPad is reportedly expected on March 26.

This date is in line with Mark Gurman's previous predictions. The Bloomberg reporter earlier claimed that Apple would release the new iPad Pro (2024) and iPad Air (2024) around the end of March or in April. Earlier this week, in his weekly Power On newsletter, he said that the release of the new iPad Pro (2024) series and iPad Air (2024) series will be pushed back until later next month due to a delay in the development of the new version of iPadOS 17.4.

Additionally, analyst Ross Young in a new DSCC blog on Monday (March 18) opined that Apple would begin the shipping of iPad Pro models with OLED displays to customers in April. The company is said to announce a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air alongside the new iPad Pro models. According to Young, Samsung will be the exclusive supplier of OLED displays for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Samsung and LG could split orders for the 11.1-inch iPad Pro model.

Apple's upcoming 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2024) models are expected to be powered by the 3nm Apple M3 chipset. The iPad Air models could run on the M2 chipset and are expected to have a redesigned camera unit, a slimmer body, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air, Ross Young
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 6 Could Arrive With Advanced AI Features: Report
Samsung’s Cheaper Galaxy Foldable to Cost a Lot Less and Use Cameras From Existing Models: Report

Related Stories

Apple's New iPad Air, iPad Pro Models Tipped to Launch on March 26, Shipping Could Start in April
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing to Unveil Something New on March 20, Will Be an 'Industry First'
  2. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G With Sony IMX890 Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Samsung's Cheaper Galaxy Foldable to Cost Lot Less than Expected: Report
  4. Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G, Note 40 With 108-Megapixel Cameras Debut: See Prices
  5. Apple Tipped to Announce New iPad Models next Week
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, Z Fold 6 Could Get Advanced AI Features: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy M55 5G India Launch Tipped; Live Images Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Grabs Attention of World’s Largest Pension Fund Based in Japan
  2. Apple Foldable iPhone Launch Said to Be Delayed to First Quarter of 2027
  3. Airtel Payments Bank Smartwatch With NFC for Contactless Payments Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Lava O2 Set to Launch in India on March 22; Teased to Get 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras
  5. Honor Watch GS 4 With Up to 14 Days Battery Life Debuts Alongside Honor Band 9: Price, Specifications
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 4 to Offer 100W SuperVOOC Charging; Spotted on Geekbench
  7. Truecaller Rolls Out New AI Feature to Offer Better Protection From Spam Calls
  8. Nothing to Unveil Something New on March 20, Carl Pei Says It's an 'Industry First'
  9. Google Chrome for Android Reportedly Adds Support for Third-Party Password Managers
  10. Samsung’s Cheaper Galaxy Foldable to Cost a Lot Less and Use Cameras From Existing Models: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »