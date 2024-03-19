Apple's new iPad range range could launch very soon. The date is yet to be announced by the Cupertino-based company, but a Chinese technology publication claims that Apple will announce the next-generation iPad and iPad Pro models on March 26. Additionally, Display industry analyst Ross Young suggests that iPad Pro models with OLED displays will begin shipping to customers in April. The new iPad Pro models are said to run on Apple's M3 chipset. The iPad Air models could run on M2 chipset.

As per a report by Chinese publication IT Home, several third-party protective cases for iPad Air and iPad Pro 2024 tablets are currently listed on Amazon and they will be on the shelves on March 26. Based on this listing, an announcement from Apple related to the new iPad is reportedly expected on March 26.

This date is in line with Mark Gurman's previous predictions. The Bloomberg reporter earlier claimed that Apple would release the new iPad Pro (2024) and iPad Air (2024) around the end of March or in April. Earlier this week, in his weekly Power On newsletter, he said that the release of the new iPad Pro (2024) series and iPad Air (2024) series will be pushed back until later next month due to a delay in the development of the new version of iPadOS 17.4.

Additionally, analyst Ross Young in a new DSCC blog on Monday (March 18) opined that Apple would begin the shipping of iPad Pro models with OLED displays to customers in April. The company is said to announce a larger 12.9-inch iPad Air alongside the new iPad Pro models. According to Young, Samsung will be the exclusive supplier of OLED displays for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Samsung and LG could split orders for the 11.1-inch iPad Pro model.

Apple's upcoming 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2024) models are expected to be powered by the 3nm Apple M3 chipset. The iPad Air models could run on the M2 chipset and are expected to have a redesigned camera unit, a slimmer body, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

