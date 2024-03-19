Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be the first smartphones by the company to feature what is being called “advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features”. According to a report, a patent application by the South Korean tech giant has surfaced online which hints at a document summarising feature. While such a feature already exists within the GalaxyAI suite, the patent application points towards some new functionalities in summary creation that will consider user preferences as well.

According to a report by South Korean outlet Chosun Biz (via tipster @Tech_Reve), Samsung's patent application was seen on the Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service (KIPRIS) website. The application was filed to patent an AI technology that can create document summaries using Samsung Gauss. Notably, Gauss is the tech giant's native large language model (LLM) and remains at the heart of Galaxy AI.

However, as per the report, this particular technology will add more functionalities to summaries. With this, users can ask the AI to generate summaries in particular styles such as ‘short and neutral' or ‘long and with a negative tone'. In an example reportedly shared in the patent, the AI was asked to summarise an article on “South Korea - US summit agenda” using the prompt “Please summarize briefly and neutrally”, which resulted in neutral keywords such as ‘North Korea, nuclear weapons, missiles, and South Korea - US military exercises.' But when given the prompt “Please summarize in a long and negative tone”, it responded with, “If differences of opinion between South Korea and the United States are exposed over the solution to North Korea, it could pour cold water on the upcoming South Korea - US summit.”

While changing the style and tonality of a response is a characteristic feature of AI chatbots, the document summarisation feature in Galaxy AI does not have this capability. Further, the new AI technology will also be able to personalise the summaries based on the user's preferences, knowledge level, and even political inclination. The report highlights that the AI will be able to access the historical user data of using Galaxy devices.

The report also cited unnamed sources familiar with the matter to claim that the new version of Samsung Gauss and the document summary AI feature could be added to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, which could be unveiled at an Unpacked even in July. Later, it is also believed to be expanded to the Galaxy S series as well. However, it is noted that this is just a patent application and there is no certainty whether it will be turned into a feature, and if it can be added in such a short time frame.

