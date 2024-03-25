Technology News
Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro Could Launch in India as Xiaomi 14 Civi: May Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro boasts a Leica-backed 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 March 2024 12:59 IST
Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro Could Launch in India as Xiaomi 14 Civi: May Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro has a Leica-backed triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro could debut soon
  • It is backed by a 4,700mAh battery
  • Xiaomi is yet to reveal plans to unveil Xiaomi 14 Civi in India
Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC was launched in China last week. Now, the new Civi series handset is said to come to India with the Xiaomi 14 Civi moniker. References about the handset were reportedly spotted on the Mi Code. The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro boasts a Leica-backed 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and dual front cameras. It is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. 

A report by Gizmochina claims that the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro will debut in India with the Xiaomi 14 Civi moniker. The publication has allegedly spotted the Xiaomi 14 Civi in Mi Code with the codename “chenfeng” and the internal model number “N9“.

However, Xiaomi is yet to reveal plans to unveil Xiaomi 14 Civi in India. Also, the final moniker of the India variant is not known. Therefore, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

The price of Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the base 12GB + 256GB configuration in China.

Xiaomi 14 Civi is expected to carry similar specifications as the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro. The Chinese version runs on the HyperOS interface and features a 6.55-inch 1.5K (1,236x2,750 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It runs on Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

For optics, the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro has a Leica-backed triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Leica Optics Summilux lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 50-megapixel portrait sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, the phone has two 32-megapixel sensors. It is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. 

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro specifications, Xiaomi 14 Civi, Xiaomi 14
Nithya P Nair
