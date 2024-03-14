Xiaomi 14 Lite may launch in India soon. The model is said to join the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra handsets, which were introduced in the country earlier this month. The Xiaomi 14 Lite is expected to succeed the Xiaomi 13 Lite. However, the preceding model did not see an India launch. The last smartphone with the Lite moniker that the company revealed in India was the Mi 11 Lite in 2021. However, a new Xiaomi handset has now been reportedly spotted on an Indian certification site and it is said to be the Xiaomi 14 Lite.

A MySmartPrice report claims that a new Xiaomi smartphone with the model number 24053PY09I was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) certification website. This model could launch in the country with the moniker Xiaomi 14 Lite. The report added that it could be a rebranded version of another purported handset - the Xiaomi Civi 4.

The Xiaomi Civi 4, expected to succeed the Xiomi Civi 3, is expected to launch in China soon. It was recently spotted on the MIIT certification site with the model number 24053PY09C. Since Civi models are rebranded globally as Lite variants, the Xiaomi Civi 4 could likely launch outside China with minor adjustments, as the Xiaomi 14 Lite.

Xiaomi's Civi 4 is said to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. The phone has been tipped to feature a 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate alongside a Leica-tuned camera system. As a rebadged version of the Civi 4, the Xiaomi 14 Lite will likely launch with similar specifications.

Notably, the Xiaomi Civi 3 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G SoC, a 4,500mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support, a 6.55-inch 120Hz full-HD+ OLED display, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system and dual 32-megapixel front cameras.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.