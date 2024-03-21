Technology News
Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, Dual 32-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched: Price, Features

The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro runs Xiaomi's HyperOS out-of-the-box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 March 2024 17:12 IST
Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, Dual 32-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro in Breeze Blue, Soft Mist Pink, Spring Wild Green, and Starry Black (translated) shades

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro also comes in three custom, limited edition shades
  • This is the world's first phone to launch with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  • The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro supports 67W wired fast charging
Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro was launched in China on Thursday, March 21. The phone comes with a Leica-backed 50-megapixel triple rear camera system and dual front cameras. It is offered in three RAM and storage configurations and four standard colour options, alongside three additional, limited-edition, custom shades. This is also the first phone in the world to launch with Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Several other models from competing brands are also set to come equipped with this SoC.

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro price, availability

The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro price in China starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the base 12GB + 256GB configuration. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,100) and CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 41,500), respectively. The phone is available for pre-orders currently on the Xiaomi China e-store. It will be available for purchase in China from March 26.

xiaomi civi 4 pro xiaomi inline 1 civi4pro

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro limited edition custom colours
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

 

The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro is available in Breeze Blue, Soft Mist Pink, Spring Wild Green, and Starry Black (translated from Chinese) standard colour options. However, it also comes in three custom, limited edition colour combinations - black and blue, black and pink, and black and white. These colour combinations, according to Xiaomi, are more trendy and offers a traditional camera-like feel. Like the Spring Wild Green option of the standard edition, the rear panel of the custom colour variants are partly glass and partly leather. The price details for these additional colours are not listed online.

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro specifications, features

The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro sports a 6.55-inch 1.5K (2,750 x 1,236 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness level, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It runs Xiaomi's HyperOS out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Leica-backed triple rear camera on the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Leica Optics Summilux lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, another 50-megapixel sensor with a 50mm Leica Professional Portrait lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with a 112-degree Leica ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the phone has two 32-megapixel sensors.

The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. The phone also supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, and NFC connectivity. It is also equipped with an infrared sensor and an in-display fingerprint scanner. 

The standard glass finish Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro measures 157.2mm x 72.77mm x 7.45mm in size and weighs 179.3g. Meanwhile, the variants with glass and leather finish measure slightly thicker at 7.75mm and weigh 180.9g.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1236x2750 pixels
Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro, Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro launch, Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro price, Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro specifications, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Microsoft, Meta and X Join Fortnite Maker Epic Games' Battle Against Apple
Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 With Support for Wi-Fi 7, On-Device AI Generative AI Models Launched

