Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro was launched in China on Thursday, March 21. The phone comes with a Leica-backed 50-megapixel triple rear camera system and dual front cameras. It is offered in three RAM and storage configurations and four standard colour options, alongside three additional, limited-edition, custom shades. This is also the first phone in the world to launch with Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Several other models from competing brands are also set to come equipped with this SoC.

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro price, availability

The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro price in China starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the base 12GB + 256GB configuration. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,100) and CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 41,500), respectively. The phone is available for pre-orders currently on the Xiaomi China e-store. It will be available for purchase in China from March 26.

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro limited edition custom colours

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro is available in Breeze Blue, Soft Mist Pink, Spring Wild Green, and Starry Black (translated from Chinese) standard colour options. However, it also comes in three custom, limited edition colour combinations - black and blue, black and pink, and black and white. These colour combinations, according to Xiaomi, are more trendy and offers a traditional camera-like feel. Like the Spring Wild Green option of the standard edition, the rear panel of the custom colour variants are partly glass and partly leather. The price details for these additional colours are not listed online.

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro specifications, features

The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro sports a 6.55-inch 1.5K (2,750 x 1,236 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness level, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It runs Xiaomi's HyperOS out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Leica-backed triple rear camera on the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Leica Optics Summilux lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, another 50-megapixel sensor with a 50mm Leica Professional Portrait lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with a 112-degree Leica ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, the phone has two 32-megapixel sensors.

The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. The phone also supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, and NFC connectivity. It is also equipped with an infrared sensor and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The standard glass finish Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro measures 157.2mm x 72.77mm x 7.45mm in size and weighs 179.3g. Meanwhile, the variants with glass and leather finish measure slightly thicker at 7.75mm and weigh 180.9g.

