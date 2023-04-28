Xiaomi Mix 5 is expected to launch as the successor to the Xiaomi Mix 4 smartphone. The Mix 4 launched in August 2021 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC and a 4,500mAh battery. The phone featured a 6.67-inch full-HD+ TrueColor AMOLED display and a triple rear camera unit, that included a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. It also came with a 20-megapixel front camera. Last year, rumours about the Xiaomi Mix 5 briefly floated around before going completely quiet, until now. A tipster has shared a live image of the purported handset suggesting its design and key specifications.

Tipster Digital Chat Station shared a live image of the rumoured Xiaomi Mix 5 smartphone in a Weibo post. The image suggested some key design elements of the handset. It shows a boxy build with slim bezels on all sides, and a bigger 6.73-inch AMOLED display, than its predecessors, with a higher resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels.

Xiaomi Mix 5

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

The phone will also likely be equipped with an under-display camera since no cutouts of the selfie camera are visible in the image. The Xiaomi Mix 5 can be expected to launch later this year.



Meanwhile, the leaked image also suggests some other specifications for the purported Xiaomi Mix 5. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage, as per the leaked image. It is also expected to boot Android 13-based MIUI 14 out of the box.

The Xiaomi Mix 5 is expected to pack a bigger 4,820mAh battery unit over the 4,500mAh one used in the Mix 4. It could launch with 200W fast charging support as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.