Xiaomi Mix 5 Leaked Live Images Tip Design, Key Specifications: All Details

Xiaomi Mix 5 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 April 2023 14:25 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mix 5 is expected to succeed the Xiaomi Mix 4 (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Mix 5 is expected to sport a 6.73-inch AMOLED display
  • The purported handset is expected to have a triple rear camera unit
  • The phone could be backed by a 4820mAh battery unit

Xiaomi Mix 5 is expected to launch as the successor to the Xiaomi Mix 4 smartphone. The Mix 4 launched in August 2021 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC and a 4,500mAh battery. The phone featured a 6.67-inch full-HD+ TrueColor AMOLED display and a triple rear camera unit, that included a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. It also came with a 20-megapixel front camera. Last year, rumours about the Xiaomi Mix 5 briefly floated around before going completely quiet, until now. A tipster has shared a live image of the purported handset suggesting its design and key specifications.

Tipster Digital Chat Station shared a live image of the rumoured Xiaomi Mix 5 smartphone in a Weibo post. The image suggested some key design elements of the handset. It shows a boxy build with slim bezels on all sides, and a bigger 6.73-inch AMOLED display, than its predecessors, with a higher resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels.

xiaomi mix 5 weibo digital chat station inline mix

Xiaomi Mix 5
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

The phone will also likely be equipped with an under-display camera since no cutouts of the selfie camera are visible in the image. The Xiaomi Mix 5 can be expected to launch later this year.

Meanwhile, the leaked image also suggests some other specifications for the purported Xiaomi Mix 5. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage, as per the leaked image. It is also expected to boot Android 13-based MIUI 14 out of the box.

The Xiaomi Mix 5 is expected to pack a bigger 4,820mAh battery unit over the 4,500mAh one used in the Mix 4. It could launch with 200W fast charging support as well.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Xiaomi Mix 5, Xiaomi Mix 5 specifications, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
