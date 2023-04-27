Poco F5 series is confirmed to launch globally on May 9 with a base and a pro variant. The vanilla Poco F5 5G smartphone is also set to launch on the same day in India. The handset, which has surfaced online on more than one occasion over the past few weeks, is expected to succeed the Poco F4 5G that launched last year. Several reports and leaks about the upcoming Poco F5 phone suggest that it is likely to debut as a rebranded Remi Note 12 Turbo. Now, the complete list of specifications of the smartphone along with design renders have surfaced online.

According to a MEFMobile report citing tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), the Poco F5 5G smartphone is expected to launch in a single 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. It will be offered in white and black colour options. According to the design renders shared, these colourways are likely to be named Carbon Black and Ice Feather White.

The design renders cited in the report shows the Poco F5 handset with a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display, which is shown to feature thin bezels. The volume and power buttons are seen on the right edge while the USB Type-C port, speaker grilles, and primary microphone are seen at the bottom edge. The back panel has the rectangular camera module at the top left corner for the triple rear cameras and an LED flash, according to the leaked images.

The report adds that the Poco F5 5G smartphone is likely to sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2400×1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's latest octa-core Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset and will likely be paired with Adreno 725 GPU.

The triple rear camera setup of the Poco F5 5G is likely to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. According to the report and the design renders shared, the front camera is expected to include a 16-megapixel sensor, housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

The Poco F5 5G is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery unit with 67W fast charging support. Another report by 91Mobiles citing tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore suggests that the Poco F5 5G will be backed by a 5,160mAh battery. This report also adds that the phone will boot Android 13 with MIUI 14 on top. The upcoming smartphone is also expected to offer 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS connectivity and feature a USB Type-C port.

The Poco F5 Pro 5G, on the other hand, is expected to be a rebranded Redmi K60, which also launched in China last year. An earlier report suggested that the model is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. Its triple camera unit is expected to comprise a 64-megapixel primary sensor and the handset is likely to be backed by a 5,160mAh battery unit with 67W fast charging support.

