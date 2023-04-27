Redmi Note 12R Pro is set to launch in China on April 29. The company itself has announced the launch date via a Weibo post. It has also revealed the design, colour options as well as key specifications of the smartphone ahead of its debut. The 5G handset will pack up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone will come with an OLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It will join the Redmi Note 12 series which was launched in China in October 2022.

The company teased the design and colour options of the upcoming Redmi Note 12R Pro via a Weibo post. The handset is set to debut in China on April 29. It will be made available in three colourways - Black, White, and Gold. It will ship with a dual camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The phone will also have a flash on its rear panel, along with Redmi 5G branding. The power button and the volume rockers will be located on the right side of the phone, which is confirmed to support 5G connectivity.

Additionally, the company has also confirmed some of the key specifications of the phone including a 120Hz OLED display with SGS low blue light certification for eye protection. The smartphone will pack up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, according to the company. The phone will go on sale in China on April 29 at 10:00, according to Redmi.

Redmi Note 12R Pro will join the Redmi Note 12 series which was launched last year in October. The series comprises three models - the Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. All three phones sport an OLED display, up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery, a customised version of Xiaomi's MIUI 13 skin, and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. However, they are powered by different chipsets under the hood. While the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, the vanilla model is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC.

