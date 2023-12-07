Technology News
  Apple to Launch iPhone With Under Display Camera to Replace Dynamic Island After 2026: Report

Apple to Launch iPhone With Under Display Camera to Replace Dynamic Island After 2026: Report

Apple is reportedly working on moving both the selfie camera and Face ID sensors under the display for its future iPhone models.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 December 2023 13:51 IST
Apple to Launch iPhone With Under Display Camera to Replace Dynamic Island After 2026: Report

Apple's future iPhone models are expected to drop the Dynamic Island

Highlights
  • LG Innotek is reportedly developing an under display camera module
  • The company's technology could help overcome UDC camera limitations
  • Apple may equip its iPhone models with under display cameras after 2026
Apple is working on equipping its iPhone models with an under display camera (UDC) that could debut on an upcoming model in the next couple of years, according to a report. South Korean tech conglomerate LG is reportedly working on an under panel camera (UPC) that hides the cutout for the component on a smartphone's display, allowing for an uninterrupted viewing experience when playing games or watching videos. Apple is expected to replace the Dynamic Island display cutout with sensors located under the display for camera and Face ID in the future.

The Elec reports (in Korean) that LG Group's electronic component manufacturing firm LG Innotek is in "advanced development" of a UDC system that is expected to solve one of the biggest challenges that posed the technology — insufficient light transmission. Unlike existing selfie cameras, under display cameras allow less light to pass through the display area, which means that the camera lens and the sensor receive less information, resulting in low-quality images. 

LG Innotek's 'freeform optic'' lens technology is expected to overcome the challenges posed by under display cameras, according to the report. The company has applied for patents that reference this freeform optic technology since 2021, and deal with (translated from Korean) "optical system, camera module, and mobile terminal".

By utilising a freeform lens, the company's patent states that it can reduce the distortions such as lower quality in the peripheral areas or image blurring by adjusting the thickness of the surrounding lens, according to the report.

The Elec reports that Apple isn't expected to equip its smartphones with a UDC module until 2026. Before equipping the iPhone with a camera located under the screen, Apple is reportedly looking to add an under display sensor for Face ID authentication.

While the inclusion of these sensors under the screen hints at the arrival of a future iPhone model with an "all screen" display, it is worth noting that Apple will not be the first company to equip its phones with an under-display camera. Chinese smartphones like the ZTE Axon 30 5G and the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 — both released in 2021 — as well as Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are also equipped with low-resolution selfie cameras located under the display.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima.
Apple to Launch iPhone With Under Display Camera to Replace Dynamic Island After 2026: Report
