Sony Xperia 1 V Launch Date Set for May 11: Expected Specifications, Features

Sony Xperia 1 V is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 April 2023 12:05 IST
Sony Xperia 1 IV was launched at $499 (roughly Rs. 38,500)

  • Sony Xperia 1 V is set to succeed the Xperia 1 IV
  • The smartphone is rumoured to come with Sony's own IMX989 sensor
  • Sony Xperia 1 V could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Sony Xperia 1 V launch date has been announced by the company, and the next "One" branded smartphone is set to make its debut next month. While the company is yet to reveal details of its upcoming phone, leaked renders have already given us a sneak peek at the handset as well as its specifications. The phone is expected to arrive as the successor to the Sony Xperia 1 IV that was launched by the company last year.

The Japanese phone maker confirmed that it will launch the next "ONE" smartphone on May 11 at 1 pm Japan Time (9:30 am IST). The firm is evidently referring to the upcoming Xperia 1 V smartphone in the teaser video. Sony has also touted the camera performance of the phone, tweeting that it will be equipped with a next-generation sensor. However, it hasn't shared details of the camera's specifications.

According to an earlier report, leaked images of the Sony Xperia 1 V hint at the presence of a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash on its rear panel. The LED flash is said to sit inside the camera island, unlike its predecessor, the Xperia 1 IV.

The leaked image of the handset shows the power button and the volume rocker on the left side along with what appears to be a dedicated camera shutter button to capture photos. There could be a microphone, a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and a SIM tray on the bottom, while a 3.5mm headphone jack and a secondary microphone could be placed at the top.

The Sony Xperia 1 V is also tipped to sport a 6.5-inch display and could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM. For optics, the smartphone may ship with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and two 12-megapixel sensors. It may also feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is likely to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, according to the report.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Sony Xperia 1 V, Sony Xperia 1 V specifications, Sony Xperia 1 V launch, Sony
