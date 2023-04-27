Xiaomi has announced to roll out Android 13-based MIUI 14 OS update for all Redmi Note 10S users in India. The update comes with new features and brings the latest firmware version. The MIUI 14 update gets the March 2023 security patch. It also bundles revamped system apps, super icon support, and new widgets. The Redmi Note 10S smartphone was launched in May 2021 with Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 OS onboard.

MIUI India has announced the rollout of MIUI 14 based on Android 13 for Redmi Note 10S in India via its Twitter handle. The update will introduce several performance improvements along with other MIUI 14 features including a new user interface, super icons on the home screen, animal widgets, quick app launch, improved system performance, and better battery life.

According to a report by My Smartprice, the latest MIUI 14 update on Redmi Note 10S in India comes with the firmware version V14.0.2.0.TKLINXM and March 2023 security patch. The update is said to be of 3.2GB in size.

The MIUI 14 update on Redmi Note 10S can be downloaded via MIUI Downloader. The smartphone was launched in May 2021, running Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box. This will be the second major OS update on the Redmi smartphone.

The Redmi Note 10S sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. The smartphone carries the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, paired with Mail-G76 MC4 GPU up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone company launched the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Redmi Note 10S in India in December 2021, priced at Rs. 17,499. Meanwhile, it was priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

The handset sports a quad rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary, along with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.