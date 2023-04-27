Technology News

Redmi Note 10S is Getting Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update in India: All Details

Xiaomi's MIUI 14 update on Redmi Note 10S comes with revamped system apps, super icon support, new widgets and more.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 27 April 2023 20:12 IST
Redmi Note 10S is Getting Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update in India: All Details

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 10S was launched in May 2021 with Android 11 OS onboard

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 10S MIUI update comes with improved performance
  • It comes along March 2023 security patch
  • The update Redmi Note 10S comes with version MIUI V14.0.2.0.TKLINXM

Xiaomi has announced to roll out Android 13-based MIUI 14 OS update for all Redmi Note 10S users in India. The update comes with new features and brings the latest firmware version. The MIUI 14 update gets the March 2023 security patch. It also bundles revamped system apps, super icon support, and new widgets. The Redmi Note 10S smartphone was launched in May 2021 with Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 OS onboard.

MIUI India has announced the rollout of MIUI 14 based on Android 13 for Redmi Note 10S in India via its Twitter handle. The update will introduce several performance improvements along with other MIUI 14 features including a new user interface, super icons on the home screen, animal widgets, quick app launch, improved system performance, and better battery life.

According to a report by My Smartprice, the latest MIUI 14 update on Redmi Note 10S in India comes with the firmware version V14.0.2.0.TKLINXM and March 2023 security patch. The update is said to be of 3.2GB in size.

The MIUI 14 update on Redmi Note 10S can be downloaded via MIUI Downloader. The smartphone was launched in May 2021, running Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box. This will be the second major OS update on the Redmi smartphone.

The Redmi Note 10S sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. The smartphone carries the octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, paired with Mail-G76 MC4 GPU up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone company launched the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Redmi Note 10S in India in December 2021, priced at Rs. 17,499. Meanwhile, it was priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

The handset sports a quad rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary, along with a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. 

 

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10S

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp display, stereo speakers
  • Slim and light
  • Good battery life
  • Capable processor
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G95
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Android 13, MIUI 14, Redmi Note 10S
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Redmi Note 12R Pro Launch Date Set for April 29; Specifications, Colour Options Teased
Dropbox to Reduce Workforce by 16 Percent, Plans to Hire New Staff for AI Offerings

Related Stories

Redmi Note 10S is Getting Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update in India: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7a Full Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: See Here
  2. HBO and Warner Bros. Content Coming to JioCinema in May: Details
  3. Realme 11 Pro 5G With Textured Back, Curved Display Arrives on This Date
  4. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Debut in India: Check Out Price, Specifications
  5. Vivo X90 Pro Review: Meeting Expectations?
  6. RuPay Card, UPI Can Now Be Used for E-Commerce Payments Globally
  7. iPhone 15 Pro CAD Renders Leak Again, Suggest Design Features
  8. Poco F5 India Launch Will Take Place on This Date; Price Tipped
  9. Realme 11 Series Set to Launch on May 10: All You Need to Know
  10. OnePlus Pad Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders to Start on April 28
#Latest Stories
  1. Dropbox to Reduce Workforce by 16 Percent, Plans to Hire New Staff for AI Offerings
  2. Redmi Note 10S is Getting Android 13-Based MIUI 14 Update in India: All Details
  3. Redmi Note 12R Pro Launch Date Set for April 29; Specifications, Colour Options Teased
  4. India's Smartphone Shipments Report Highest Ever Q1 Decline: Counterpoint
  5. Poco F5 5G Design Renders, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Upcoming Launch
  6. RuPay Card, UPI Can Now Be Used for E-Commerce Payments Globally
  7. Realme 11 Pro 5G With Textured Back, Curved Display Teased; Series to Launch on May 10
  8. Online Games Could Soon Levy Higher GST; Government Planning to Classify Them as Games of Skills, Chance
  9. Malicious Links Costed Crypto Investors Upto $4 Million in Losses: Google Ads Data
  10. Reliance Jio True 5G Services Rolls Out for Char Dham Yatra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.