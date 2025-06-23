Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is set to go official in China later this week. The Redmi K80 Ultra and the company's latest tablets — Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro and Redmi K Pad — will be launched alongside the new clamshell foldable smartphone. The brand will also announce its new electric SUV, TWS earphones and wearables during the launch event. The Redmi K80 Ultra will ship with a 6.83-inch display and MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC. The Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 6.85-inch inner display.

In a post on Weibo, Xiaomi confirmed that the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 will be unveiled in China on June 26. The launch event will start at 7:00pm (4:30pm IST) in China. Alongside, the company will also announce the Redmi K80 Ultra, Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro and Redmi K Pad. The Xiaomi YU7 electric car, Mi Band 10, Watch S4 41mm and Open Earphones Pro are also confirmed to debut during the event.

Xiaomi is currently accepting pre-reservations for the new devices through its official website in China.

Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro, Redmi K80 Ultra Specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 7S Pro is teased to ship with the company's in-house XRING 01 SoC. It will feature a 12.5-inch LCD screen with 3.2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, and 1,000 nits peak brightness. Xiaomi is confirmed to pack a 10,610mAh battery in the tablet with 120W fast charging support. It will have a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 32-megapixel front camera. The tablet will have a 5.8mm thick build and will weigh 576 grams.

Redmi K80 Ultra will feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 3,200 nits peak brightness. It will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor and pack a 7,410mAh battery with support for 100W flash charging. The phone will get a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Weibo teasers posted by Xiaomi's sub-sub-brand reveal that the Redmi K Pad will have an 8.8-inch display with 3K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. It will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset.

The Chinese tech brand is yet to reveal the specifications of the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2, aside from Leica-branded cameras and the HyperOS interface. As per previous leaks, it will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and pack a 6.85-inch inner display. It is tipped to feature a 5100mAh battery with 67W wired charging and wireless charging support.

