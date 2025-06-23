iPhone 17, expected to be unveiled in September, could be available in new colour options. The upcoming lineup is said to include a new iPhone 17 Air that could replace the Plus variant. Recent reports suggest that the base iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air models are expected to come with 120Hz displays. Now, a tipster suggests that Apple is testing new colour options for the non-Pro iPhone 17 models. Although two shades are being tested, only one of them could actually be available for end users.

iPhone 17 Could Get New Colour Options

According to tipster Majin Bu, Apple is testing the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air in green and purple colour options. The tipster shared mock-ups of the anticipated handsets in the rumoured colour options. The rear panel design appears to be similar to the current iPhone 16 and 16 Plus.

iPhone 17 is reportedly being tested in green and purple colourways

Photo Credit: Majin Bu

The tipster added that even though the Cupertino-based tech giant is sampling both green and purple colour options for the iPhone 17 and 17 Air, only one of the two shades is expected to be unveiled. According to the tipster, the purple colourway could be the new publicly available option.

Recently, the tipster had also claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro could launch in a Sky Blue colour variant.

Notably, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are available in Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine, and White shades, while the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are available in Black Titanium, Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium and White Titanium options.

The vanilla iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are expected to sport 120Hz refresh rate panels, but without the ProMotion technology that is expected to be retained in the higher-end Pro variants. The iPhone 17 handset may be powered by the same A18 chipset as on the iPhone 16. However, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to use an A19 chip.