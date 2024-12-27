Xiaomi Mix Flip was launched in China in July and was introduced in select global markets in September. The clamshell foldable smartphone, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, comes with a 6.86-inch main display and a 4.01-inch cover screen. Online rumours claim that owing to the popularity of this foldable handset, particularly in its home market, the second generation of the phone could arrive soon. A tipster has suggested the probable launch timeline of the purported Xiaomi Mix Flip 2.

Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Launch Timeline, Chipset (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claimed in a Weibo post that a clamshell foldable phone is expected to launch in the first half of 2025, that is, at any time between January and June next year. The phone is expected to be the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2. The existing Xiaomi Mix Flip "sold so well," as per the tipster, that the company is expecting to introduce a successor soon.

As per the tipster, the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and other significant upgrades. Nothing more about the purported foldable smartphone is known yet. Readers are advised to take all information with a pinch of salt until more concrete details surface.

Xiaomi Mix Flip Features, Price

The Xiaomi Mix Flip is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and a 4,780mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. It ships with Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone has a 6.86-inch 1.5K flexible AMOLED main display and a 4.01-inch 1.5K flexible AMOLED cover screen. Both displays have HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support.

For optics, the Xiaomi Mix Flip has a Leica-backed dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom capacity. It is equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera as well. The price of the Xiaomi Mix Flip starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 69,000) in China for the 12GB + 256GB option.