Redmi Pad 2 With 11-Inch 2.5K Display, 9,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Pad 2 comes with support for Google's Circle to Search and Gemini AI features.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 June 2025 12:06 IST
Redmi Pad 2 With 11-Inch 2.5K Display, 9,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Pad 2 comes in blue and grey colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi Pad 2 carries a quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos support
  • The tablet comes in both Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + 4G variants
  • The Redmi Pad 2 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra SoC
Redmi Pad 2 was launched in India on Wednesday. The tablet boasts an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 9,000mAh battery. It is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra chipset coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The company claims that the tablet is the first to support Google's Circle to Search feature out-of-the-box. The Redmi Pad 2 ships with HyperOS 2 and is available in both Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + Cellular options.

Redmi Pad 2 Price in India

Redmi Pad 2 price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB Wi-Fi-only variant. Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi + 4G options cost Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively. The tablet will be available in blue and grey colourways via the official e-store, Amazon and select offline retail stores starting June 24. 

Redmi Pad 2 Specifications, Features

The Redmi Pad 2 has an 11-inch 2.5K (2,560x1,600 pixels) 10-bit display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of brightness level, Triple TÜV Rheinland certifications for eye protection, and wet touch technology support. The tablet is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

For optics, the Redmi Pad 2 has an 8-megapixel sensor at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. It features a quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet supports a smart pen as well. It also comes with features like Google's Circle to Search and Gemini AI. 

Xiaomi has packed a 9,000mAh battery in the Redmi Pad 2 with support for 18W wired charging. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with an accelerometer, a virtual ambient light sensor, and a hall sensor. The tablet measures 254.58×166.04×7.36mm in size and weighs 510g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra SoC
Front Camera 8-megapixel + No
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 15
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + No
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
Further reading: Redmi Pad 2, Redmi Pad 2 Price in India, Redmi Pad 2 India Launch, Redmi Pad 2 Features, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
