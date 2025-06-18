Redmi Pad 2 was launched in India on Wednesday. The tablet boasts an 11-inch 2.5K display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 9,000mAh battery. It is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra chipset coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The company claims that the tablet is the first to support Google's Circle to Search feature out-of-the-box. The Redmi Pad 2 ships with HyperOS 2 and is available in both Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + Cellular options.

Redmi Pad 2 Price in India

Redmi Pad 2 price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB Wi-Fi-only variant. Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi + 4G options cost Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively. The tablet will be available in blue and grey colourways via the official e-store, Amazon and select offline retail stores starting June 24.

Redmi Pad 2 Specifications, Features

The Redmi Pad 2 has an 11-inch 2.5K (2,560x1,600 pixels) 10-bit display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of brightness level, Triple TÜV Rheinland certifications for eye protection, and wet touch technology support. The tablet is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

For optics, the Redmi Pad 2 has an 8-megapixel sensor at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. It features a quad speaker system with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet supports a smart pen as well. It also comes with features like Google's Circle to Search and Gemini AI.

Xiaomi has packed a 9,000mAh battery in the Redmi Pad 2 with support for 18W wired charging. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. It is equipped with an accelerometer, a virtual ambient light sensor, and a hall sensor. The tablet measures 254.58×166.04×7.36mm in size and weighs 510g.

